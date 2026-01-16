Digital Poverty Alliance
DPA Board of Trustees enters next phase of leadership
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is marking a planned change in Board leadership, as two long serving trustees complete their terms and new leadership takes on responsibility.
David Burrows and Niel McLean OBE concluded their service on the Board, each having played a significant role in shaping the direction and credibility of the DPA as its work expanded in scope, visibility, and policy relevance.
David has been connected to the DPA since its founding in 2000, when it was established as the Learning Foundation. His early work helped frame access to technology as a determinant of educational opportunity, well before digital exclusion became a recognised policy issue. That framing continues to influence how digital poverty is approached today. While his trustee term has concluded, David will remain closely involved as Chair of the DPA’s Industry Forum, supporting engagement with industry partners.
The Board is also marking the conclusion of Niel’s term as Chair, following his service as a trustee since 2011 and as Chair since 2018. His tenure coincided with a period in which advocacy was strengthened, the policy approach was formalised, and engagement deepened across government, industry, and the third sector. In 2024, he was awarded an OBE in recognition of exceptional contributions to education and sustained service to the DPA.
From 1 January 2026, Stephen Bethel will become Chair, following three years as a trustee. He brings experience across public affairs, policy development, regulation, and public accountability, aligning with the DPA’s role as an evidence led voice on digital inclusion.
The Board also welcomes two new trustees. Timothy Dundon brings experience in digital systems and their role in supporting communities, with a focus on practical access to essential services. Graham Kitchen joins with experience from government and an interest in supporting safe access to digital services, adding further depth to the Board.
Trusteeship at the DPA has always been about responsibility rather than profile. People have served carefully, supported the work, and stepped away having left it stronger. That approach continues as the Board moves into its next phase.
Elizabeth Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
