Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA Carbon Literacy training continues this November and December
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is offering a series of Carbon Literacy® courses for professionals working across the digital and tech sector, helping participants understand the carbon impact of everyday decisions and identify where their work can contribute to reducing emissions.
Carbon Literacy combines an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activity with the knowledge, confidence and motivation to act on them. The DPA’s training will help participants turn that understanding into better-informed low-carbon decisions, support progress towards organisational net zero goals and work towards becoming certified as Carbon Literate.
Accredited by The Carbon Literacy Project and delivered using the official Digital and Tech Sector Toolkit, the course has been developed around the decisions professionals make in their day-to-day work. It will help participants understand where carbon impact is created, question established ways of working and identify practical opportunities to reduce emissions across their organisation.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said the training would help professionals connect wider climate commitments with the choices made across their organisations every day, adding that “Carbon Literacy gives people the knowledge to ask better questions, make more informed decisions and turn net zero goals into practical progress. As digital and technology become more deeply embedded in how organisations operate, that understanding is increasingly important.”
Two course options remain available in 2026, with sessions taking place on 10 and 12 November and 8 and 10 December.
All sessions run from 9:30am to 1:00pm. Places are £175 per person. Charities booking a course in November or December can save 20% using the code Charity20. A 20% discount is also available to public sector organisations using the code GOV20.
Organisations can also arrange dedicated Carbon Literacy training for their own teams, delivered either in person or online. This provides a flexible option for organisations looking to build Carbon Literacy across a wider group without joining one of the open cohorts.
To reserve a place on an upcoming course, or to discuss dedicated training for your organisation, contact Clare Elton, Training Manager, Digital Poverty Alliance.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-launches-carbon-literacy-training-for-digital-and-tech-professionals/
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