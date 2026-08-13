Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA launches Carbon Literacy training for digital and tech professionals
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched a new series of Carbon Literacy® courses for professionals working across the digital and tech sector, helping participants understand the carbon impact of everyday decisions and identify where their work can contribute to reducing emissions.
Carbon Literacy combines an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activity with the knowledge, confidence and motivation to act on them. The DPA’s training will help participants turn that understanding into better-informed low-carbon decisions, support progress towards organisational net zero goals and work towards becoming certified as Carbon Literate.
Accredited by The Carbon Literacy Project and delivered using the official Digital and Tech Sector Toolkit, the course has been developed around the decisions professionals make in their day-to-day work. It will help participants understand where carbon impact is created, question established ways of working and identify practical opportunities to reduce emissions across their organisation.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said the training would help professionals connect wider climate commitments with the choices made across their organisations every day, adding that “Carbon Literacy gives people the knowledge to ask better questions, make more informed decisions and turn net zero goals into practical progress. As digital and technology become more deeply embedded in how organisations operate, that understanding is increasingly important.”
Four course options will be available during the remainder of 2026, with sessions taking place on 23 and 24 September, 13 and 15 October, 10 and 12 November, and 8 and 10 December.
All sessions will run from 9:30am to 1:00pm. The full course fee is £175 per person.
Organisations can also arrange dedicated Carbon Literacy training for their own teams, delivered either in person or online. This provides a flexible option for organisations looking to build Carbon Literacy across a wider group without joining one of the open cohorts.
To reserve a place on an upcoming course, or to discuss dedicated training for your organisation, contact Clare Elton, Training Manager, Digital Poverty Alliance.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-launches-carbon-literacy-training-for-digital-and-tech-professionals/
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