Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA launches Tech4Young People in Care with E2BN
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) yesterday launched Tech4Young People in Care, a new programme delivered in partnership with E2BN to support young people in care aged 11 to 19 across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Through the programme, eligible young people will be able to receive a laptop that is theirs to keep, giving them access to a suitable device for schoolwork without having to rely on borrowing or sharing one. Digital skills workshops and online resources will also be available to help participants become more confident using their laptops, with connectivity support provided where needed.
The launch builds on the DPA’s established partnership with E2BN through Tech4Young Carers, which provides laptops and digital skills support to young carers. Initially delivered in Cambridgeshire, the programme has since expanded to Milton Keynes and Southend-on-Sea.
“Access to technology has become an essential part of education, and we want children in care to have the same opportunities to develop their skills and interests as their peers,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Through Tech4Young People in Care, we are providing practical support that can make a difference to young people’s education and digital confidence. Our partnership with E2BN has already helped us reach young carers, and we are now building on that work to support children in care across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”
Foster carers, social workers, teachers and other professionals supporting young people in care can help those who may be eligible find out about the programme and how to apply.
To qualify, young people must be aged 11 to 19 and have been in the care of their local authority for more than 24 hours. Applications must be supported by a professional referral, although young people over 16 can also apply themselves.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-launches-tech4young-people-in-care-with-e2bn/
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