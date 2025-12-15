Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
DPA launches Tech4Youth in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland continues to experience the highest levels of digital poverty in the UK. In rural areas, where around 17 per cent of homes still lack decent broadband, access to online services cannot be assumed. For young people aged 11 to 16, this shapes how education is accessed and how effectively they can engage with systems that now operate primarily online.
Tech4Youth is being delivered in Northern Ireland to support young people experiencing digital poverty with free laptops, digital literacy workshops, and online access support. The programme prioritises young people with health conditions or disabilities, caring responsibilities, or experience of the care system, alongside the families supporting them. These are households more likely to face isolation and greater difficulty completing education and building skills when access to technology is limited or unreliable.
Delivery in the region has already taken place. Last year, 60 laptops were distributed to young people across Northern Ireland through Tech4Youth, reflecting both the level of need and the role access plays in enabling participation in education and everyday digital life.
Tech4Youth is built around direct provision. Laptops are donated, refurbished, and redistributed so unused technology is placed where it is needed, alongside digital literacy workshops and online access support. The focus is not on aspiration, but on removing practical barriers that prevent young people from engaging on equal terms.
As Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, explains, the implications of exclusion are no longer theoretical.
“Essential services such as education, healthcare, and banking continue to move online, making digital access no longer a luxury but a necessity. For young people, this access is especially critical, as without a reliable device, digital skills, and a stable internet connection, they risk falling behind in school, missing out on qualifications, and struggling to take their first steps into the workplace.”
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-launches-tech4youth-in-northern-ireland/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
DPA launches Tech4Youth in Northern Ireland12/12/2025 17:05:00
Northern Ireland continues to experience the highest levels of digital poverty in the UK. In rural areas, where around 17 per cent of homes still lack decent broadband, access to online services cannot be assumed. For young people aged 11 to 16, this shapes how education is accessed and how effectively they can engage with systems that now operate primarily online.
DPA Releases New Media Literacy in Schools Report at the House of Lords04/12/2025 17:20:00
Digital Education and Media Literacy in Schools, the latest report from the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), was launched this afternoon at the House of Lords. Supported by Currys, the event brought partners and policymakers together to examine how young people across the UK are navigating a digital environment that is expanding in speed, scale, and complexity.
Digital Poverty Alliance: November 2025 News Letter27/11/2025 12:20:00
Digital Poverty Alliance: November 2025 News Letter.
Staying connected: the digital landline switchover21/11/2025 15:35:00
Across the UK, the digital landline switchover is no longer a distant policy shift; it is beginning to shape the conversations people are having with neighbours, carers, housing teams, and community organisations.
Policy Brief: Readiness and Risk in the 2G/3G Switch-Off04/11/2025 16:10:00
The UK’s transition away from 2G and 3G networks represents progress in connectivity – but it also exposes a deep fault line in digital inclusion. As mobile providers retire older networks by 2025, millions of people who rely on 2G- and 3G-enabled phones, telecare systems, and safety devices risk being disconnected from essential communication and support.
Policy Brief: Digital ID23/10/2025 12:20:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit. Under government proposals, it could require a digital ID stored on your smartphone. The aim is modernisation: faster checks, fewer barriers, less fraud. Yet for the millions still excluded from the digital world, the shift risks creating a new class of invisibility – one defined not by citizenship, but by connectivity.
Atos employees join the DPA to put devices back to work20/10/2025 12:10:00
A spare laptop is more than old kit. In the right hands it becomes a way back into everyday life – homework finished on time, job applications submitted, GP portals accessed, families kept in touch. The difference is a working device.
Digital ID: What it means for the digitally excluded06/10/2025 13:10:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit.