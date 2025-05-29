DPA Launches the UK Digital Inclusion Awards to Recognise Meaningful Action

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is launching a new national initiative to recognise organisations taking meaningful steps to address digital exclusion. The UK Digital Inclusion Awards, grounded in the framework of the DPA’s Charter for Digital Inclusion, will highlight impactful work delivered over the past year across five core areas: Raising Awareness, Accessible Services, Device Donation, Digital Skills Development, and Partnerships for Impact.

Open to all new and existing Charter signatories, the Awards will recognise initiatives that demonstrate clear progress and a sustained commitment to digital inclusion. Organisations may apply for up to three categories, each aligned with the areas of the Charter where they have made the strongest contribution.

Winners will be announced at the DPA’s End Digital Poverty Day Gala Reception on Friday 12 September 2025, offering national recognition to organisations whose work is helping to shape a more equitable digital future.

“The Charter is no longer a statement of intent – it is becoming embedded in how organisations design services, allocate resources, and measure success,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance. “The UK Digital Inclusion Awards are designed to recognise that shift. They provide a moment to take stock of what is working, and to ensure that effective approaches are seen, understood, and taken forward.”

Since its launch in June 2024, the Charter has brought together more than 35 organisations across sectors – including local government, universities, national charities, and private sector partners. What connects them is a shared commitment to digital inclusion and a belief that practical, coordinated action is essential to addressing systemic inequality.

The Awards build on this momentum. They are intended to surface effective practice, strengthen cross-sector engagement, and reinforce the connection between organisational ambition and real-world impact.

To learn more about the Charter for Digital Inclusion or to express interest in the Awards, click here.