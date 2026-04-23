DPA marks 25 years with next national plan

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will mark an important moment in its 25th year on Tuesday 9 June at the Royal Institution, with the launch of the next iteration of its National Delivery and Advocacy Plan (NDAP) and the publication of its 25th Anniversary Impact Report.

The Impact Report reflects the work, partnerships and practical progress that have shaped the past 25 years. The new NDAP builds from that foundation, setting out the next phase of the DPA’s work and the priorities that will guide it.

For those who have worked with the DPA across delivery, policy, partnership and advocacy, the afternoon will offer a clear view of where the work now stands and where it needs to go next. It will also be an opportunity to hear more about the thinking behind the next iteration of a plan built around six national missions, and how that work will continue to be carried through both delivery and advocacy.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, recently said:

“This is a chance to look closely at what the DPA has built over 25 years, and to be equally clear about what the next phase of the work now requires. The Impact Report reflects the partnerships, delivery and progress that have brought us to this point. The new NDAP turns that experience into a set of priorities for what comes next.”

Further details on speakers and the full agenda will follow in due course. In the meantime, please secure your place using the link below.

Secure your place here