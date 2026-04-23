Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
DPA marks 25 years with next national plan
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will mark an important moment in its 25th year on Tuesday 9 June at the Royal Institution, with the launch of the next iteration of its National Delivery and Advocacy Plan (NDAP) and the publication of its 25th Anniversary Impact Report.
The Impact Report reflects the work, partnerships and practical progress that have shaped the past 25 years. The new NDAP builds from that foundation, setting out the next phase of the DPA’s work and the priorities that will guide it.
For those who have worked with the DPA across delivery, policy, partnership and advocacy, the afternoon will offer a clear view of where the work now stands and where it needs to go next. It will also be an opportunity to hear more about the thinking behind the next iteration of a plan built around six national missions, and how that work will continue to be carried through both delivery and advocacy.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, recently said:
“This is a chance to look closely at what the DPA has built over 25 years, and to be equally clear about what the next phase of the work now requires. The Impact Report reflects the partnerships, delivery and progress that have brought us to this point. The new NDAP turns that experience into a set of priorities for what comes next.”
Further details on speakers and the full agenda will follow in due course. In the meantime, please secure your place using the link below.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/events/dpa-marks-25-years-with-next-national-plan/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
DPA publishes new report on accessibility in digital education16/04/2026 16:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has published a new report examining how digital education platforms are experienced by learners with neurodivergences, and where their design is still falling short.
DPA backs petition to protect access to Freeview TV16/04/2026 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) joined campaigners at Downing Street yesterday to hand over a petition signed by more than 140,000 people calling on the Government to protect the future of Freeview.
Digital Poverty Alliance to Host Pan-UK Forum on Digital Skills09/04/2026 15:05:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will mark World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday 15 July with its Pan-UK Forum on Digital Skills, a virtual event focused on a question now running through everyday life online.
The Digital Barriers Behind Financial Inclusion02/04/2026 17:05:00
Financial inclusion is often treated as a distinct issue, as though it can be addressed on its own, apart from the wider conditions that shape whether people can take part in everyday life. That no longer reflects how people actually live. For many, the path to a bank account, affordable credit, debt advice, benefits support, and day-to-day money management now begins online.
On the Isle of Man, Learning Still Depends on the Right Device25/03/2026 10:10:10
On the Isle of Man, good connectivity does not mean equal access. Fast internet and strong mobile usage may shape the island’s reputation, but they do not change the fact that some young people are still trying to learn without a suitable laptop at home.
Donated devices now open for application in Gateshead13/03/2026 11:15:00
In Gateshead, the next stage of Tech4Communities has begun. Applications are now open for refurbished laptops, tablets and smartphones, following six months of device donations from local residents and refurbished staff laptops from Gateshead Council.
DSIT opens consultation on social media ban for under-16s04/03/2026 15:10:00
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) recently (02 March) opened its consultation, Growing up in the online world: a national conversation, inviting views on children’s digital wellbeing, including proposals that could restrict under-16s’ access to social media.
Tech4YoungCarers: The Evidence After One Year19/02/2026 15:30:00
Young carers are often expected to operate in a digital-by-default world while living in anything but. Caring responsibilities interrupt the usual rhythm of schoolwork, online learning, and staying connected with friends. When access is fragile, the smallest technical problem becomes a genuine barrier.