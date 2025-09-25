Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
DPA named key partner of Scotland’s Digital Inclusion Alliance
In Scotland, digital exclusion is still shaping lives in ways that often go unseen. Children complete homework on borrowed phones, job seekers miss opportunities without stable internet, and people cut off from basic digital skills struggle to access essential services. The numbers confirm the scale: one in nine households remain offline, and 15 per cent of adults lack the foundations to navigate a digital world.
To respond to this challenge with clarity and coordination, an independent, multi-sector body – the Digital Inclusion Alliance – has been established, with the Scottish Government participating as a member alongside other public, private and third-sector partners. The Alliance will map where exclusion is deepest, highlight the regions most in need of support, and bring together organisations capable of delivering meaningful change. The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has been named a key partner.
For the DPA, membership is both a recognition of past work and an opportunity to expand impact. The first Scottish Tech4Families programme, launched in Ayrshire in 2022, provided laptops, tablets, connectivity and training to children at risk of being left behind. Future initiatives will be guided by the evidence the Alliance generates, ensuring support is not only available but targeted and sustainable.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, recently underlined the importance of this step:
“The Digital Inclusion Alliance creates the conditions for action that lasts. With evidence shaping decisions, Scotland can focus support where it will count the most – delivering affordable access, the right technology and the skills to use it with confidence. That is how digital poverty begins to be dismantled, not temporarily eased.”
The announcement was made this week at the DPA’s inaugural Scottish Network Day, where partners from across sectors gathered to set out strategies for a fairer digital future. By joining the Digital Inclusion Alliance, the DPA is part of a new national commitment to ensure that no household in Scotland remains locked out of the opportunities the digital world provides.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-named-key-partner-of-scotlands-digital-inclusion-alliance/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Tech4YoungCarers Expands to Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes19/09/2025 15:10:00
Young carers often carry responsibilities that shape every part of their daily lives. Alongside school or work, they manage the complex demands of caring for a family member – a commitment that can leave little time, space, or resource for their own development.
End Digital Poverty Day12/09/2025 17:15:00
Across the UK today, digital exclusion takes centre stage. The third annual End Digital Poverty Day, led by the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), has become the national moment when attention converges on the scale of the divide – and, crucially, on the solutions already proving that change is possible.
Kensington and Chelsea joins the next phase of Tech4Communities11/09/2025 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has launched the next phase of Tech4Communities – ensuring that unused technology donated by local people is refurbished and returned to neighbours who need it most.
End Digital Poverty Day: How to Get Involved29/08/2025 14:20:00
On Friday 12 September, communities across the UK will come together for End Digital Poverty Day – a national moment to highlight the urgent need to close the digital divide.
Broadband social tariffs: why millions are still missing out29/08/2025 12:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has released a new policy brief exposing critical flaws in broadband social tariffs – measures intended to make internet access affordable for low-income households.
Tech4Communities launches in Gateshead: Local delivery, national expertise21/08/2025 16:20:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched Tech4Communities in Gateshead, opening 16 public drop-off points where individuals and small businesses can donate unused laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Each device will be securely wiped, professionally refurbished, and distributed to residents who currently face barriers to digital access.
What the public sector throws away, the public still needs19/08/2025 14:20:00
Last year, public sector organisations across Wales took more than 22,000 laptops and phones out of service. Just 3,144 were donated for reuse. The remaining 17,633 were incinerated, landfilled, lost, damaged or written off.
New £9.5M fund to support community-led digital inclusion14/08/2025 12:10:00
Millions of people in the United Kingdom remain excluded from the opportunities of the digital world.