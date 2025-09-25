DPA named key partner of Scotland’s Digital Inclusion Alliance

In Scotland, digital exclusion is still shaping lives in ways that often go unseen. Children complete homework on borrowed phones, job seekers miss opportunities without stable internet, and people cut off from basic digital skills struggle to access essential services. The numbers confirm the scale: one in nine households remain offline, and 15 per cent of adults lack the foundations to navigate a digital world.

To respond to this challenge with clarity and coordination, an independent, multi-sector body – the Digital Inclusion Alliance – has been established, with the Scottish Government participating as a member alongside other public, private and third-sector partners. The Alliance will map where exclusion is deepest, highlight the regions most in need of support, and bring together organisations capable of delivering meaningful change. The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has been named a key partner.

For the DPA, membership is both a recognition of past work and an opportunity to expand impact. The first Scottish Tech4Families programme, launched in Ayrshire in 2022, provided laptops, tablets, connectivity and training to children at risk of being left behind. Future initiatives will be guided by the evidence the Alliance generates, ensuring support is not only available but targeted and sustainable.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, recently underlined the importance of this step:

“The Digital Inclusion Alliance creates the conditions for action that lasts. With evidence shaping decisions, Scotland can focus support where it will count the most – delivering affordable access, the right technology and the skills to use it with confidence. That is how digital poverty begins to be dismantled, not temporarily eased.”

The announcement was made this week at the DPA’s inaugural Scottish Network Day, where partners from across sectors gathered to set out strategies for a fairer digital future. By joining the Digital Inclusion Alliance, the DPA is part of a new national commitment to ensure that no household in Scotland remains locked out of the opportunities the digital world provides.