DPA publishes new policy brief on AI and EdTech in education

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has published a new policy brief calling for digital inclusion to be placed at the centre of the UK’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI) and education technology (EdTech) in schools.

Published in response to the House of Commons Education Committee’s inquiry into the use of AI and EdTech in education, the brief argues that the success of AI will depend not only on the technology itself, but on whether schools have the infrastructure, devices, digital skills and support needed to use it effectively.

While AI has the potential to reduce teacher workload, support more personalised learning and improve access to educational resources, the brief makes clear that these benefits cannot be assumed to reach every pupil equally. Schools are starting from very different positions, and without action to address existing digital inequalities, the growing use of AI and EdTech risks widening existing gaps in educational opportunity.

The brief also highlights the importance of preparing young people to use AI critically and responsibly. As these technologies become more common in education, digital and media literacy will be essential to help pupils recognise misinformation, understand the limitations of AI-generated content and navigate the online world safely.

“AI has arrived in education faster than many schools have had the opportunity to become digitally ready,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “If we overlook that reality, we risk designing education policy for the best-equipped schools rather than the education system as a whole.”

The DPA is calling for responsible AI use to be embedded within the National Curriculum, supported by clear national guidance for schools and meaningful engagement with teachers, parents, experts and young people as policy develops. It also recommends greater investment in digital inclusion, including one-to-one devices for pupils eligible for Pupil Premium, to help ensure every child can benefit from the opportunities AI and EdTech can offer.

Read the Brief Here