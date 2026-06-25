Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA publishes new policy brief on social media ban for under-16s
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has published a new policy brief warning that a proposed social media ban for under-16s must be matched by action to improve children’s safety online, not simply restrict where they can go.
The brief follows the DPA’s recent webinar debating the case for and against the proposed ban, which brought together differing views on how best to protect children online while avoiding unintended harms for those with limited digital access, skills or support. It sets out the DPA’s position on the Government’s proposal, which is expected to come into effect in spring 2027.
The DPA recognises the need to protect children from harmful content. However, the brief warns that restrictions may create new risks for children with limited digital skills, confidence or support, including those receiving their first device. Some children may be exposed quickly to algorithmic feeds, harmful content and AI-generated material before they have the skills to understand what they are seeing or know where to turn for help.
The brief argues that responsibility for online harm must remain with platforms, not with children and families. “Children should not be made responsible for the failures of unsafe platforms,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “A ban may limit access, but it will not make digital spaces safe on its own.”
The brief calls for stronger platform accountability, safeguards around AI-generated content and AI chatbots, better support for parents, carers, teachers and youth workers, and focused digital skills and media literacy training.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-publishes-new-policy-brief-on-social-media-ban-for-under-16s/
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