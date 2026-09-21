DPA publishes new policy brief on the future of terrestrial television

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has published a new policy brief warning that the move towards internet-based television must not leave people experiencing digital poverty without reliable access to TV.

The Government is considering the future of digital terrestrial television (DTT), including a possible move away from services such as Freeview towards internet-based television (IPTV). Its recent Green Paper sets out options for a managed withdrawal of DTT in either 2034 or 2044.

The DPA’s new brief argues that moving too quickly towards IPTV could create additional barriers for people already facing low or insecure incomes, poor connectivity, limited access to suitable devices or a lack of digital confidence. For many people, the simplicity of terrestrial television remains part of what makes it accessible, without the need to manage broadband, create accounts or learn new technology.

Recent research by the DPA also points to the continuing value people place on terrestrial television. Almost three quarters of respondents said it should be protected beyond 2035, while 70% said they were reassured simply knowing it remained available as a fallback, whether or not they used it every day.

“Our concern is not about standing in the way of how television is changing. It is about recognising that people will experience that change very differently, and the current hybrid solution means that people retain a choice and a safety net,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “For someone unable to afford or access reliable broadband, the right equipment or the confidence to navigate online services, switching off DTT could take something familiar and accessible and put TV out of reach. A longer timetable gives us the opportunity to address those barriers properly before that happens.”

The brief also looks beyond everyday viewing to the role terrestrial television can play in keeping people connected to trusted information. During the COVID-19 pandemic, television provided a way of reaching millions of people at the same time, including those who may have had fewer reliable ways of accessing information online.

Rather than a full switch-off in 2034, the DPA recommends upgrading DTT while retaining an accessible terrestrial service alongside the continued development of IPTV. If DTT is ultimately withdrawn, the brief argues that this should happen no earlier than 2044, and only after a meaningful reduction in digital poverty, with substantial and dedicated investment to support affected households through the transition, including in-person, in-home support where needed.

Read the Brief Here