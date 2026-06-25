Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA report reveals barriers to digital government services
Digital government services are now part of how people apply for support, manage identity documents, access benefits and complete essential public-service tasks. A new report from the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) shows that, for a significant number of people, access can still depend on whether they can find someone to help them through the process.
The research, funded by Cognizant, examines people’s experiences of using online public services, including Universal Credit and Pension Credit, ID and driving licences, eVisas and school admissions. Accessibility of Government Services draws on a nationally representative survey of more than 2,000 people, a Tech4Families cohort survey, and two in-person focus groups held with people experiencing digital poverty in Sunderland and Medway.
The findings show how easily digital access can break down. Nearly one in five respondents said they are unable to access or use digital government services without support. Fifty-eight per cent have experienced login issues, while 26% report running into problems frequently when using digital government services.
The report also challenges the assumption that younger people move through online services with ease. Respondents aged 18 to 24, and to a lesser extent those aged 25 to 34, reported some of the greatest barriers, including lower digital confidence, less reliable internet access, less access to a suitable device, more frequent problems and greater reliance on support from others.
Elizabeth Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Poverty Alliance, said the findings show why access cannot be judged only by whether a service exists online. “Digital government services now sit between people and some of the most important parts of public life. If someone needs a family member, charity worker or advice centre to help them log in, upload a document or recover from a mistake, then the service has not been designed closely enough around real life.”
The report calls for public services shaped around the way people actually access support. Its recommendations include stronger recognition of different types of technology, more readily available offline guidance, funded support in the VCSE sector, better-publicised helplines with greater capacity, stronger user experience, and testing of new digital products with non-confident users.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/dpa-report-reveals-barriers-to-digital-government-services/
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