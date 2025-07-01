Digital Poverty Alliance
DPA Secures Scottish Charity Status Deepening Commitment to Digital Inclusion Across Scotland
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has announced its official registration as a charity in Scotland. This milestone cements the DPA’s long-standing engagement with communities across the country and reinforces its commitment to driving lasting, locally informed change in digital inclusion.
The acceleration of digital services moving online poses critical issues for a huge proportion of Scottish households, 1 in 9 of whom remain without an internet connection. Without intervention, digital exclusion continues to deepen existing socio-economic disparities, shutting people out of vital public services. Despite a surge in digital support during the pandemic with Scotland seeing £50m channelled into the Connecting Scotland Programme, a long term strategy is essential to create lasting change.
With Scotland facing persistent and complex digital challenges, this step marks a significant moment for the DPA and its network of partners. Through consistent research, cross-sector collaboration and targeted initiatives, the DPA have been working to tackle digital poverty across Scotland for several years and today’s announcement underscores DPA’s role as a key contributor to the digital inclusion agenda in Scotland, not merely a respondent to it.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, commented:
“Scotland has long been central to our work and securing charity status here is not the beginning of our story, but the next chapter in a deeper, more collaborative journey with communities, policy makers and local organisations across the country.
“We’ve long recognised the unique challenges and opportunities that exist across Scotland around digital exclusion, and we’ve been actively working with partners on the ground to address them. From contributing research and insight to delivering practical support to families, our commitment has always been rooted in listening to communities and shaping sustainable, local driven solutions.
“Following the recent launches of both the UK Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan and our National Delivery and Advocacy Plan, now is a crucial moment to ensure that Scotland’s distinct needs are part of the national conversation and mission to end digital poverty by 2030. As a newly registered Scottish charity, we’re proud to be in a stronger position to drive forward the long-term change and support efforts already underway to ensure Scotland remains connected.”
Coinciding with this announcement, the DPA is partnering with Coalfields Regeneration Trust to donate devices to families in coalfield communities. This initiative highlights the charity’s on-the-ground action to tackle digital poverty in areas that are often overlooked.
As discussions around digital inclusion continue to rise on Scotland’s political and policy agenda, DPA’s official charity registration status places it in a strong position to contribute to the national conversation, bringing. A legacy of work and a proven commitment to community impact.
Gary Porter, Regeneration Development Manager at the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, commented:
“Digital exclusion remains a significant barrier in many of the areas we serve, impacting access to employment, education and essential services. We’re delighted to be working with the DPA to support families in coalfield communities across Scotland and we welcome DPA’s long-term commitment to improving digital resilience in communities which are far too often left behind.”
