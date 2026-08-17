Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA webinar series to explore how digital access shapes pathways into STEM careers
The technology young people have access to at home can have a real bearing on what they are able to do at school, the digital skills they develop and how prepared they feel for what comes next.
On Monday 24 August, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will explore that connection in Building the Path from Digital Access to STEM Careers, a webinar looking at what unequal digital access can mean for young people considering careers in engineering, technology and other STEM fields.
The discussion will draw on the DPA’s recent 2026 UK School Census Report, sponsored by AtkinsRéalis. The Census found that fewer than one in 10 teachers believe a student relying only on a smartphone could complete all of their coursework. Among teachers of Years 12 and 13, 95% believe that lacking access to a keyboarded device would impede a student’s ability to apply for work, college or university to some degree.
The findings also point to differences in digital confidence and basic computer skills among students without suitable access. For young people already thinking about what they might want to study or where they might want to work, those differences can become especially important.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, will host the conversation with Rebecca Crowther, Head of Social Impact (Partnerships & Programmes) at AtkinsRéalis, alongside a school representative. Together, they will look at what schools are seeing first-hand, what young people need as they begin to consider STEM careers, and where employers and education can play a part.
The conversation will also explore how schools can make stronger links between digital learning and the world of work, what engineering and technology organisations can do to give young people a clearer picture of the careers available, and how unequal access can affect their readiness to pursue those opportunities.
Building the Path from Digital Access to STEM Careers takes place on Monday 24 August from 12–1pm. The webinar will include a 45-minute fireside conversation followed by 15 minutes of audience questions.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/uncategorized/dpa-webinar-series-to-explore-how-digital-access-shapes-pathways-into-stem-careers/
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