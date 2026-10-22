DPA webinar to discuss improving access to digital government services

The Digital Poverty Alliance’s (DPA) Accessibility of Government Services report, supported by Cognizant, found that 58% of survey respondents experience problems at least occasionally when using digital government services, while nearly one in five need help from someone else to access them. The findings highlight the difficulties people continue to face with essential online services, from complicated login processes and identity verification to completing forms and accessing support.

On Thursday 12 November, the DPA will host a webinar with Cognizant to discuss the research and what can be done to make digital government services more accessible and easier to use.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, will be joined by Yatin Mahandru, Vice President and Head of Public Sector and Health, UK & Ireland at Cognizant. Their conversation will consider why people continue to encounter difficulties with online public services, including younger adults, who reported some of the highest levels of difficulty in the research.

The discussion will also look at the important role of local charities and advice centres in helping people access government services, and how better service design and more effective support could reduce the barriers people face. As more essential services move online, the findings raise important questions about how government and technology providers can ensure they remain accessible to everyone who needs them.