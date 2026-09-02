Digital Poverty Alliance
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DPA webinar to explore digital exclusion for families raising disabled children
Family Fund’s Digitally Excluded research found that 93% of survey respondents were either digitally excluded or at risk of exclusion, with many facing overlapping barriers around affordability, devices, connectivity, skills and accessibility.
On Tuesday 8 September, during End Digital Poverty Week, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will host a webinar with Family Fund exploring what the research reveals about the barriers facing families raising disabled children on a low income.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, will host the conversation with Clare Bonetree, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Family Fund. Together, they will examine the additional digital needs some families face, including suitable devices, assistive technology and the cost of staying connected, alongside the role digital access can play in education, communication, social connection, independence and self-regulation.
The discussion will also consider what the findings mean for the way digital services and support are designed, and why meaningful digital inclusion depends on more than simply having access to a device or connection.
The webinar takes place on Tuesday 8 September from 12–1pm, with a 45-minute fireside conversation followed by 15 minutes of audience questions.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/uncategorized/dpa-webinar-to-explore-digital-exclusion-for-families-raising-disabled-children/
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