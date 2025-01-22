Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
DPP's response to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions responds to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions said: "Questions have been raised as to why certain information about the Southport case could not be made public earlier. The position taken by the police and the Government on disclosure of information reflected the advice given by the CPS, which was accepted by them. It is important that it is understood why our advice needed to be given.
"In short, releasing that information earlier would have put the trial at risk. As has now become apparent, until Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty on Monday to all offences with which he was charged, the CPS had been preparing for a full trial. No defence had been served, and so there was the potential that all evidence would be challenged.
"Public reporting of significant information before the conclusion of the trial, including about the actions of the Axel Rudakubana on the day and some elements of his past history would have posed a serious risk to the integrity of the trial and risked undermining justice for the victims and their families. Delivering justice for the victims and their families was and remains our absolute priority and we could not and would not have been prepared to agree to anything to put that at risk.
"The CPS will present the full case to the court on Thursday. The independence of the judge must be respected. Only he can determine the facts which may inform the sentence handed down.
"I understand there is frustration at the lack of full and immediate information about such serious crimes, but I hope it will now be understood why that had to be the case."
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/dpps-response-questions-around-release-information-relating-trial-axel-rudakubana
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Teenager who murdered three children at Southport dance class pleads guilty21/01/2025 16:20:00
A TEENAGER who attacked children at a Taylor Swift themed dance class, killing three and seriously injuring 10 other people yesterday pleaded guilty.
Neo-Nazi who stabbed victim twice is jailed for life20/01/2025 15:20:00
A man who held far-right beliefs and wanted to ‘exterminate’ asylum seekers has been jailed for life for attempted murder after stabbing an Eritrean man twice in the chest.
Money launderers ordered to pay back over £23m in a high value cryptocurrency scam20/01/2025 12:20:00
Three convicted money launderers, responsible for illegally obtaining Australian dollars and laundering them through cryptocurrency, were recently ordered to pay a total of £23,629,031 through a Confiscation Order made by the court.
Trio who conspired to smuggle people to the UK jailed20/01/2025 10:20:00
Three members of an organised crime group (OCG) who conspired to smuggle immigrants in a boat from France to the UK were jailed on Friday 17th January.
Sexual predator who raped women at knifepoint jailed for life20/01/2025 09:20:00
A sexual predator who raped lone women at knifepoint in Manchester City Centre has been jailed.
MP admits assaulting man at taxi rank17/01/2025 11:05:00
A politician has admitted punching a man several times at a taxi rank in Cheshire.
Teenagers charged with murder following bus stabbing16/01/2025 16:15:00
David Malone of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two teenagers with murder following the tragic death of Kelyan Bokassa in Woolwich on January 7, 2025.
Doctor jailed for sexually assaulting female patients14/01/2025 16:20:00
A GP from Salford has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting women whilst examining them.
Ex-takeaway worker is ordered to pay back £3.1m after money laundering conviction13/01/2025 14:10:00
A former takeaway worker who laundered the proceeds of fraud, which saw her rise from living above a restaurant to residing in a multi-million pound rented house, in an affluent part of North London, has been ordered to pay back more than £3.1 million or face extra time in jail.