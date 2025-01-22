DPP's response to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions responds to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions said: "Questions have been raised as to why certain information about the Southport case could not be made public earlier. The position taken by the police and the Government on disclosure of information reflected the advice given by the CPS, which was accepted by them. It is important that it is understood why our advice needed to be given.

"In short, releasing that information earlier would have put the trial at risk. As has now become apparent, until Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty on Monday to all offences with which he was charged, the CPS had been preparing for a full trial. No defence had been served, and so there was the potential that all evidence would be challenged.

"Public reporting of significant information before the conclusion of the trial, including about the actions of the Axel Rudakubana on the day and some elements of his past history would have posed a serious risk to the integrity of the trial and risked undermining justice for the victims and their families. Delivering justice for the victims and their families was and remains our absolute priority and we could not and would not have been prepared to agree to anything to put that at risk.

"The CPS will present the full case to the court on Thursday. The independence of the judge must be respected. Only he can determine the facts which may inform the sentence handed down.

"I understand there is frustration at the lack of full and immediate information about such serious crimes, but I hope it will now be understood why that had to be the case."