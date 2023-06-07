OFQUAL
Dr Catherine McClellan reappointed to Ofqual Board
Dr Catherine McClellan, who joined the Ofqual Board in June 2020, has been reappointed for a further term of office and will now serve until 31 May 2026.
She is Deputy CEO (Research and Assessment) at the Australian Council for Educational Research, which is a not-for-profit research organisation that aims to create and promote research-based knowledge.
Catherine is also a member of the Measurement Advisory Group, Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority, and a member of the advisory board of the Centre for Learning Analytics at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
Sir Ian Bauckham, Ofqual Chair, said: “I am delighted that Catherine will work with us on the Ofqual Board for another 3 years. We will be able to continue to benefit from the expertise and insight that she brings.”
Appointments to the Ofqual Board are made by the Secretary of State for Education.
