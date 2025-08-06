Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Dr Charlotte Commins appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Animal Health & Welfare Board
Dr Commins will serve a three-year term on the Board, which oversees the health and welfare of kept animals in England
Dr Charlotte Commins has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Animal Health & Welfare Board for England.
The Board is the principal adviser to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on all strategic health and welfare matters relating to all kept animals in England.
Charlotte’s appointment will run from 1 August 2025 to 31 April 2028. It follows an open recruitment campaign and has been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments published by the Cabinet Office. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process.
In addition, a series of reappointments have been made to the Board. Chair Jonathan Statham, as well as Non-Executive Directors Gwyn Jones, Julia Wrathall, James Russell and Peter Laurie have all been reappointed for three-year terms until 31 April 2028. All Board members, non-executive and executive directors are looking forward to working with Charlotte and warmly welcome the expertise she brings to the Board.
Biography
Charlotte Commins
Charlotte has worked as a poultry vet for over 10 years. She is currently a company veterinarian at Aviagen UK Ltd, overseeing the health and welfare of higher generation breeding stock.
She was appointed as President of the British Veterinary Poultry Association for two years in March 2025.
Animal Health & Welfare Board for England
The Board’s role is to set a strategic policy framework, including the development and implementation of animal health and welfare policy, assessing the risk of animal disease threats and establishing surveillance and research priorities, monitoring the regulatory framework, approving the operational plans of the Animal and Plant Health Agency and other bodies, and reviewing contingency plans for dealing with new disease outbreaks.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dr-charlotte-commins-appointed-as-a-non-executive-director-to-the-animal-health-welfare-board
