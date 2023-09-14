Dr Dave Smith takes helm as UK's National Technology Adviser

Smith's extensive expertise and leadership in the tech sector will ideally place him to guide the UK's tech aspirations.

Dave Smith appointed as the UK’s National Technology Adviser

the senior appointment will drive government commitment to work with the tech industry and academia to drive growth and innovation, tackling the greatest challenges of the day

Smith’s focus will be on integrating academic and industry expertise with government to boost UK’s superpower ambitions

The government has appointed Doctor Dave Smith as its National Technology Adviser, following the departure of Sir Patrick Vallance from the role.

Appointed by the Prime Minister after a rigorous process, Smith’s extensive expertise and leadership in the tech sector ideally places him to guide the nation’s tech aspirations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Innovation in technology is one of the most important ways we can transform people’s lives, which is why I am delighted to appoint Dave Smith as the UK’s National Technology Adviser – who brings expertise and vision to this vital role. We share the ambition of forging a better Britain and growing the economy through technology – and with Dave at the helm, we will champion the dynamism of the tech sector so that it can continue to thrive, attracting top talent, boosting innovation and cementing our place as a global science and technology superpower by 2030.

National Technology Adviser Dave Smith said:

I am deeply honoured to serve as the UK’s National Technology Adviser. Throughout my career, I’ve consistently advocated for the transformative power of technology and innovation to redefine societies. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to harness the growing potential of the British tech sector to drive growth and tackle society’s biggest challenges. Building upon the significant foundations laid by Sir Patrick Vallance, I’m eager to ensure the UK’s continued leadership and position as a global tech superpower.

As National Tech Adviser, Dave Smith will advise the Technology Secretary on the best approach to building and enhancing the UK’s technology strengths, working across government to champion the science and tech industries, and build networks across industry and academia to draw the best minds into policymaking.

This will see Smith use his decades of experience working across the technology industry, which has most recently seen him lead Rolls-Royce’s approach to innovation as Technology Director. His career has otherwise seen him sit as the Managing Director of a British tech firm working across cyber-security, networking and more, before taking up key leadership roles in renowned public sector and technology consultancies.

At a reception with senior tech executives from leading British businesses this evening, Secretary of State Michelle Donelan will highlight Smith’s appointment, emphasising his extensive experience and expressing her optimism about the direction of the UK’s tech landscape under his guidance.

Secretary of State for Science Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said:

The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology has a clear mission: to ignite innovation that enriches our economy, elevates our public services, and strengthens our national security. Dave Smith’s appointment sends a firm message: we are committed to bringing the brightest tech minds to government, and working hand-in-glove with industry to make the most of what tech has to offer. The UK is pro-tech and open for business, I look forward to championing and delivering for the sector alongside Dave. Dave’s work and visionary leadership will no doubt propel us towards our goal of becoming a global tech superpower by 2030.

Smith will report directly to the Department for Science Innovation and Technology’s Permanent Secretary to drive forward the work of the newest government department to drive innovation, create better paid jobs and grow the economy.