National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Dr Sam Roberts welcomes Dr Michael Borowitz as new NICE non-executive director
New NICE non-executive director appointment approved by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
NICE is pleased to welcome Dr. Michael Borowitz as a new non-executive director to its Board. Dr Borowitz has been appointed for 4 years from 19 September 2022.
Michael Borowitz said:
“I am delighted to be joining NICE as a non-executive director, an organisation that has for more than two decades demonstrated a significant impact on health and wellbeing. I look forward to working with the organisation as it continues to make complex decisions that strike a balance between effectiveness and the best use of public funding. The work it does to help the NHS and delivering maximum value to the taxpayer is as important as ever.”
Dr Borowitz has been a senior health economist at the Global Fund, the World Bank, the OECD, and in the British and US governments. He has long-standing interest in pharmaco-economics and health technology assessment and did his doctoral dissertation on the implementation of clinical guidelines. He is currently working at the Global Fund on the Secretariat for the Sustainable Financing for Health (SFHA) Accelerator. He has more than 30 years of experience in global health and development and is well-known as an expert in health financing and health systems.
Dr Sam Roberts, NICE chief executive, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Borowitz to our Board. The wealth of experience and knowledge he brings will be an enormous asset as we implement our new strategy and ensure we make the most of innovation and identify transformational care for the benefit of patients.”
The appointment will involve a time commitment of 2 to 3 days per month and was made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/dr-sam-roberts-welcomes-dr-michael-borowitz-as-new-nice-non-executive-director
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE recommends NHS collects real-world evidence on devices that monitor people with Parkinson’s disease27/09/2022 16:20:00
Five promising technologies that could help improve symptoms and quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease have been conditionally recommended by NICE.
1,500 people set to receive new skin cancer treatment that reduces the risk of it returning and spreading26/09/2022 09:15:00
Around 1,500 people aged 12 years and over with melanoma are set to benefit from pembrolizumab (also called Keytruda and made by MSD), a drug that reduces the chance of it returning, following final draft NICE guidance published recently (23 September 2022).
NICE approves routine use of drug combination for advanced breast cancer23/09/2022 13:33:00
Another life-extending drug combination for some people with advanced breast cancer will now be available for routine use in the NHS following its approval by NICE in final draft guidance published today (23 September 2022).
NICE recommends transplant with good bacteria taken from poo to resolve recurrent Clostridium difficile infections31/08/2022 12:15:00
Experts estimate that 450 to 500 people could be treated using FMT for multiple recurrences of C. diff infections each year
Help shape our new service: Understanding regulations of AI and digital technology in health and social care19/08/2022 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Ciara Cook, project manager for the multi-agency advisory service secretariat, 18 August 2022.
New UK valuation study for EQ-5D quality of life questionnaire to start this year18/08/2022 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Sophie Cooper, scientific adviser in NICE's Science, Policy and Research programme, 16 August 2022.
NICE publishes first draft guidance from its Early Value Assessment pilot project recommending smartphone-linked ECG device15/08/2022 11:15:00
It is the first recommendation to be issued by NICE’s diagnostics advisory committee via its Early Value Assessment pilot project.
NICE recommends Piqray and Trodelvy, maintaining 100% approvals of breast cancer drugs since 201814/07/2022 13:05:00
An agreement with the companies on the price of 2 breast cancer treatments, Piqray and Trodelvy, has paved the way for NICE to be able to make them available immediately to around 3,450 people on the NHS and maintaining NICE’s 100% approval rate of breast cancer drugs since 2018
NICE recommends step-change targeted treatment for people with early breast cancer17/06/2022 16:20:00
Around 4,000 people are set to benefit from a step-change in treatment for early breast cancer following today’s (17 June 2022) provisional approval by NICE of abemaciclib in combination with hormone therapy as an option after surgery