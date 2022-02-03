National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Dr Samantha Roberts starts work as NICE CEO
Dr Roberts, who is a qualified doctor, has 20 years’ experience in clinical and management posts in healthcare both in the private and public sector.
As she took over as chief executive of NICE from Professor Gillian Leng, Dr Roberts recently said:
“I am so honoured to be joining such a prestigious organisation during this exciting age of medical innovation.
“I have used NICE guidance as a clinician, when commissioning services and when forming policy so I know the enormous value it brings to patients and healthcare professionals.
“NICE is known for its independence, rigorous scientific thinking, and wide consultation - are a rock-solid foundation for this work. But we will also need to transform what we do and the way we do it.
“The 5-year strategy beautifully describes this transformation – international leadership in new areas, such as digital technologies, and increasing the agility and accessibility of our key services, for example, living guidelines. I’m really excited by the prospect of bringing these ideas to life.
“I want to spend some time now listening – to staff, the people we serve (clinicians, patients, policy makers) and industry as we embark on this exciting next phase together.”
