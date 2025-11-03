Dracula isn’t the only one out for blood this Halloween

English Heritage teams up with NHS Blood and Transplant to help drive donations of vital blood types.

This Halloween, we are partnering with NHS Blood and Transplant to offer visitors the chance to discover something truly spine-tingling: their own blood type. As part of an urgent nationwide appeal for more donors to help boost vital blood stocks, free blood type self-testing kits will be distributed at selected English Heritage sites across the country on 31 October.

With the NHS requiring nearly 5,000 donations every day to support patients and hospitals across England, the initiative aims to encourage more people to register as blood donors and start donating. Right now, there is a particular need for more people with O negative and B negative blood types and for more donors of Black heritage to help sickle cell patients who rely on ethnically matched blood.

English Heritage Regional Partnership Manager and resident Dracula expert Mark Williamson recently said:

“Our Halloween events always bring history to life in thrilling ways – and this year, we’re proud to add a life-saving twist. Whitby Abbey, forever linked with Dracula, makes the perfect backdrop for our partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant. It’s not just Dracula who needs your blood this Halloween – it could be your Mum, son, best friend, or any of us. We hope that at the same time as enjoying deliciously chilling Halloween fun, visitors across all our participating sites will be inspired to find out their blood type and consider becoming a donor so that the NHS can continue to supply lifesaving blood needed by seriously ill patients.”

Famed for its eerie Gothic ruins overlooking the Yorkshire coast, Whitby Abbey inspired Bram Stoker to create Dracula, the world’s most iconic vampire. The novel features one of the earliest fictional depictions of blood transfusion in literature, acknowledged as remarkably progressive for its time with the procedure being highly experimental in the 1890s when Stoker was writing.

Whitby Abbey is just one of a number of English Heritage sites across the country offering Halloween-themed events where visitors can pick up a self-testing kit. A full list of sites participating in the campaign is as follows:

Altaf Kazi, Assistant Director of Partnerships, at NHS Blood and Transplant, recently said:

“This Halloween, Dracula is not the only one on the hunt for blood. Across the country, we’re teaming up with English Heritage to seek out those with vital, life-saving blood types like O negative and B negative, which are both urgently needed right now. A quick finger-prick test could reveal your blood type and start your journey as a real lifesaver. Giving blood takes around an hour, and each donation can save up to three people. And as every vampire knows, every drop counts!”

Why Blood Type Testing Matters

NHS research shows that fewer than 50% of people in the UK know their blood type.

in the UK know their blood type. Only around 3% of eligible adults currently donate blood.

currently donate blood. Some blood types – like O negative (the universal type used in emergencies) and B negative (particularly rare)– are especially needed.

(the universal type used in emergencies) and (particularly rare)– are especially needed. The NHS also needs more young donors , who can donate for many years, and more donors of Black heritage , whose blood is essential for treating conditions like sickle cell .

, who can donate for many years, and more , whose blood is essential for treating conditions like . Blood only lasts 35 days, so donations must be constantly replenished – especially as the colder months draw in.

There are currently over 60,000 appointments available at donor centres across the UK over the next six weeks. For more information or to book an appointment, visit: www.blood.co.uk

