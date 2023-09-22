Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Draft Media Bill: CMS Committee amendments would ensure legislation is in best interests of audiences
Obligations on smart TVs, firesticks and set-top boxes to ensure public service broadcasters (PSBs) are prominent on their platforms should be strengthened, MPs say today. In their report on the draft Media Bill published today, they also want to see current obligations on PSBs to provide programming in areas such as religion, international matters and science, retained.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Read the report summary
- Read the report's conclusions and recommendations
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee report follows pre-legislative scrutiny of the Bill, which is aimed at ensuring PSBs – the BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4, S4C and Channel 5 - can thrive in the new world of streaming services, updates their remit and ensures on-demand content is held to the same standard as broadcasts.
The Committee calls for PSBs to be given ‘significant’ rather than ‘appropriate’ prominence in listings and searches for content on connected devices, so that public service content is always carried and easy to find.
The report also urges the Government to retain the obligations of PSBs to provide specific genres of content. The Bill as currently drafted keeps a requirement to provide news and current affairs, but removes genres such as a religion, international matters and science. MPs argue that this could lead to a decrease in provision in less commercially successful content.
Among other recommendations are amendments to ensure a new Video-on-Demand code – aimed at ensuring TV-like content provided by streaming services such as Netflix is subject to similar standards imposed on traditional broadcasters – applies to all VoD platforms and not just those with large UK audiences.
On listed events, the Committee backs the measures to ensure sporting occasions such as the FA Cup Final and the Wimbledon Championships are reserved for PSBs only, but calls for the Bill to be used to close a loophole that allows an unregulated streaming service to buy the rights for a listed event and put them behind a paywall.
Backing the inclusion of the Media Bill in the forthcoming King’s Speech, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said:
Our Public Service Broadcasters play a central role in enriching our culture, society and democracy and this Bill is critical to ensuring they continue to thrive. With significant legislation like this coming along only once in a generation, it is vital the Government gets it right. Our proposed changes to the Bill will ensure it is proportionate, future-proofed in a world of shifting viewing habits and rapid technological change, and most importantly in the very best interests of viewers and listeners. It is vital that the Government prioritises the legislation in the upcoming fourth session of this Parliament".
In July, the Committee published a report on the provisions in the Bill relating to radio. Today’s report also highlights the Committee’s continuing concern about the impact of the BBC’s Digital First strategy on linear TV and radio audiences. Sharing content across large areas risks undermining the sense of localness that has, until now, made BBC local radio distinct, the report says.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/197601/draft-media-bill-cms-committee-amendments-would-ensure-legislation-is-in-best-interests-of-audiences/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
How would new strikes laws actually work? Transport Committee sets 9 tests for Government22/09/2023 15:15:00
A new Transport Committee report outlines key principles for what the Government should include in ‘minimum service levels’ regulations for railway worker strikes.
Children still at risk of detention and removal to Rwanda22/09/2023 15:05:00
The Government has refused to rule out the detention and removal of children to Rwanda, after facing pressure from a cross-party committee of MPs to abandon any intention to do so.
Levelling Up Committee criticises ‘repeat offender’ DLUHC for delayed Government responses to Committee reports21/09/2023 11:25:00
The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee recently (19 September 2023) published a Special Report which expresses ‘concern and disappointment’ at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for its persistent poor performance in the timeliness of Government responses to Committee reports.
MoJ must investigate Official Injury Claim Service case backlog after whiplash reforms, Justice Committee says21/09/2023 10:25:00
There are a “growing number” of unresolved cases in the Official Injury Claim (OIC) Service portal, which now stands at 349,000, the Justice Committee has warned, as it called on the Ministry of Justice to investigate the backlog.
Government rejects MPs’ calls to legally define honour-based abuse19/09/2023 11:25:00
The Government has rejected calls by MPs to introduce a statutory definition of so-called honour-based abuse, despite warnings that it risks remaining a hidden crime without improved understanding of its complexities among frontline agencies and better victim support.
Government must better guide and support Whitehall to reset failing projects18/09/2023 15:05:00
The resetting of failing major programmes by Whitehall is made more difficult by a lack of guidance and structure from Government.
The Committee on Standards has released a report on the conduct of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP18/09/2023 12:05:00
This report arises from an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into whether Mr Sunak had breached paragraph 13 of the 2023 Code of Conduct for Members, relating to the confidentiality of the Commissioner's investigations.
Legislation needed to continue great British success story of self-driving vehicles15/09/2023 15:15:00
The Transport Committee publishes its report on the future of self-driving vehicles (SDVs) and how the Government should approach their introduction to the UK’s roads.
More should be done to promote Scotland globally ‘beyond the tartan’ but positive signs of collaboration between governments, MPs find13/09/2023 16:15:00
MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee found evidence the UK and Scottish Governments often collaborate well when promoting Scotland’s interests abroad but more work is needed to highlight modern Scottish successes in sectors such as Science and Space.