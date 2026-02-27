Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Draft Treaty published to secure Gibraltar’s economic future and protect British sovereignty
UK has published a draft Treaty on Gibraltar, alongside the EU, which will protect sovereignty, UK military autonomy and secure Gibraltar’s economic future.
- UK, alongside the Government of Gibraltar, has published a draft Treaty with the EU which will protect British sovereignty, UK military autonomy and secure Gibraltar’s economic future.
- Treaty builds on political agreement and resolves the last major unresolved issue from Brexit – avoiding the need for checks on people and goods crossing the Gibraltar-Spain border.
- Government of Gibraltar central to the Treaty which has been shared with UK Parliament.
British people and businesses in Gibraltar will have greater certainty and stability in the coming months, as the UK and EU publish the draft Treaty that will secure Gibraltar’s future.
The Government has worked side-by-side with the Government of Gibraltar to resolve a situation it inherited, which left Gibraltar’s way of life and prosperity under threat.
The Treaty sets out clearly that it does not affect sovereignty in any way and protects UK autonomy of key military facilities.
Minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty yesterday said:
This Treaty ensures that Gibraltar’s economy, people, and future are protected as an integral part of the British family.
Working closely with the Government of Gibraltar – and agreeing nothing without their consent – we have a Treaty that preserves sovereignty and delivers certainty when Gibraltar’s way of life was threatened. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar will never falter.
Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo yesterday said:
This is a safe and secure agreement we have negotiated alongside the UK and that unequivocally protects our position on sovereignty, safeguards our economy and delivers the certainty our people and businesses need.
It allows Gibraltar to look to the future with confidence, protecting our British way of life while unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity. It is an agreement that is very good for Gibraltar-based individuals and businesses that will deliver great growth for our economy.
Publication of this Treaty marks a significant milestone that highlights the close partnership that has existed between successive UK Governments and HM Government of Gibraltar throughout these negotiations.
Every day, around 15,000 people – over half of Gibraltar’s workforce – cross the border. Without an agreement, the EU’s Entry/Exit system would see a hard border enforced, with mandatory passport checks and endless queues. This would devastate Gibraltar’s economy, costing hundreds of millions a year and putting pressure on the UK taxpayer for fiscal support.
Instead, the new agreement creates a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain, and a tailored customs model that will eliminate burdensome goods checks at the land border.
Passenger arrivals at the airport will be subject to dual border control checks, with Gibraltar managing immigration and policing with Spanish officials responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Schengen Area, in a model similar to French authorities operating in London’s St Pancras station.
The deal also opens the door to direct flights between Gibraltar and EU destinations, strengthening connectivity and economic opportunities.
The text reflects the Political Agreement reached in June last year, and the draft publication marks an important milestone ahead of its signature later this year, and while legal teams complete the final reviews.
The draft treaty can be accessed here: Draft UK–EU Agreement in respect of Gibraltar
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/draft-treaty-published-to-secure-gibraltars-economic-future-and-protect-british-sovereignty
