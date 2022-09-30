Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Draft Victims Bill won’t achieve Government’s aims, says Justice Committee
The Justice Committee today (30 September) publishes a report on its pre-legislative scrutiny of the Government’s draft Victims Bill, finding that it will have limited effect on police and other agencies’ delivery of victims’ rights.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The cross-party Committee points to flaws in the way “victims” are defined, a lack of enforcement powers, and the need for additional resources for the Bill’s proposals to be effective, particularly around victim liaison and counselling. It also finds that the sharing of victims’ immigration status by the police with the Home Office acts as a barrier to justice and calls for the practice to end.
Through the draft Bill the Government seeks to improve the police, CPS and Prison and Probation Service’s compliance with the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime (the Victims’ Code). The Bill would place four ‘overarching principles’ of the Code into statute. The Committee finds that the principles are so “broad and permissive that it is unclear if they will serve any legal purpose” and would do little to improve agencies’ compliance with the Code.
The draft Bill will also change the mechanisms for oversight of the delivery of the Code, enhancing the role of PCCs while diminishing that of the Victims’ Commissioner. While the Committee welcomes the introduction of local monitoring through the PCCs, it recommends that Victims’ Commissioner’s role should instead be strengthened.
The report also welcomes the recognition given to Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) and Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs), but urges ministers to find additional funding to meet demand and allow the Victims Bill to live up to its ambitions.
Chair's comment
Justice Committee Chair Sir Bob Neill MP said:
“The draft Bill’s aim to improve the criminal justice system’s treatment of victims is laudable, but the Government must provide new funding to make it all possible. If not, the police, CPS and Probation Service will be forced to divert funds away from their core functions.
“The definition of a victim must be explained in more detail, particularly where it includes witnesses without any mention of how badly said witness has been affected. It can’t be the Government’s intention that a witness to petty theft should have more rights under this legislation than a murder victim’s next of kin.
“The draft Bill comes amid a backdrop of significant and growing court backlogs with victims of crime too often waiting years for their cases to come to court, and criminal legal aid barristers turning away from the profession. The Government is taking steps in tackling those deep-rooted problems but until they are resolved victims will continue to suffer harm for too long.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/102/justice-committee/news/173301/draft-victims-bill-wont-achieve-governments-aims-says-justice-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Carbon assessments of buildings and targets to boost low carbon construction could come within years30/09/2022 15:33:00
In a statement of intent to tackle emissions from the UK’s built environment, the Government appears willing to explore whole-life carbon assessments and ratcheting targets to reduce emissions.
Time to turbo-charge the transport supply chain, urges Transport Committee30/09/2022 11:38:00
New Government must put growth before red-tape and industry inertia, say MPs.
Committee publishes Government response to reports on the Code of Conduct28/09/2022 15:33:00
The Committee on Standards has said it grateful for the Government providing its response to the Committee’s reports on the Code of Conduct for MPs.
Privileges Committee comments on legal opinion26/09/2022 11:38:00
The Committee of Privileges yesterday announced it has published comments on a legal opinion supplied by Lord Pannick KC and Jason Pobjoy.
Revised timetable for election of Committee Chairs announced23/09/2022 11:38:00
The Speaker has announced a revised timetable for the election of the Chairs of the Science and Technology and Foreign Affairs Committees.
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Chair response to government plans to tackle energy crisis08/09/2022 15:05:00
In response to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ announcement of a freeze on energy bills.
Treasury Committee publishes Government and regulator responses to ‘Future of Financial Services Regulation’ report08/09/2022 11:25:00
The Treasury Committee yesterday published responses from the Government, Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to its report on the Future of Financial Services Regulation.
DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight comments on Unboxed festival visitor numbers05/09/2022 15:33:00
DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight recently (01 September 2022) commented on Unboxed festival visitor numbers.