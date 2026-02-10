Draghi wants real decision-making power in Europe, not a federal Big Bang

EXPERT COMMENT

Competitiveness is not enough. The former president of the European Central Bank’s call for ‘pragmatic federalism’ would require Europe to strengthen its decision-making process if it wants to weigh in as a fully-fledged power. This will need bolder coalitions of the willing.

The metaphor remains painfully true: Europe is an economic giant but a political dwarf.

Mario Draghi stressed how this imbalance has become unbearable in a short but sharp speech delivered at the Catholic University of Leuven on 2 February. The Italian economist and politician did not mince his words in pointing out the only path that, in his view, would enable Europe to grow politically: that of ‘pragmatic federalism.’

With this formula – which he had laid out in an earlier speech on 24 October last year in Oviedo, Spain – Draghi adds an institutional dimension to his much- vaunted 2024 report on European competitiveness.

