Drama school investigated by charity regulator

Kogan Academy of Dramatic Arts has previously been issued with an Official Warning for not filing its accounting information.

The charity regulator has launched an inquiry into the Kogan Academy of Dramatic Arts after it failed to comply with an Official Warning over its accounts.

The charity was registered in 1992 and offered acting and directing courses in London.

Following previous engagement with the trustee, in March this year the Commission issued an Official Warning to the charity, requiring it to file its overdue annual accounting information from 2020 and 2021 within two months, as well as ensure that there were three trustees in place.

The Commission has seen no indication that the charity intends to follow the instructions set out in the Official Warning.

In order to investigate further, the regulator has escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry. The inquiry will examine the following charity regulatory issues:

the extent to which any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity during the inquiry were a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees

the future of the charity, including the charity’s viability

whether the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of their administration, governance and management of the charity with particular regard to their accounting and reporting responsibilities and compliance with the charity’s governing document

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s normal policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to Editors

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society. The inquiry was opened on 15 June 2023, under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.

