Drier, colder conditions for Christmas
Changeable weather will continue to dominate in the run-up to Christmas before high pressure builds bringing drier but colder conditions.
Low pressure will dominate the UK’s weather over the weekend and early next week, bringing periods of rain, locally heavy, and showers. With some areas already experiencing saturated ground, further rainfall could lead to localised impacts, including a risk of surface water flooding.
By the middle of the week, we’ll see a gradual transition to drier conditions with high pressure building to the northeast of the UK. Strengthening easterly winds will make it feel colder, though nothing unusual for the time of year. Where skies are clear at night frost is likely, with mist and fog possible, this more likely in the north and west, where winds may be lightest.
Occasional showers are likely over the Christmas period, especially in eastern and southern areas, which may be wintry, more especially over high ground, although there are no strong indications at this stage of any significant snowfall.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, said: “After a spell of unsettled and wet weather, we’re expecting a gradual shift to more settled conditions as high pressure builds into next week. This will bring drier and colder weather for many over the Christmas period, with the risk of overnight frost and fog where skies clear.
“While there will likely be some showers, more especially in eastern and southern areas, these perhaps wintry over higher ground, there are currently no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall. As always, we advise everyone to keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecasts and warnings, especially if you’re making plans over the festive period.”
Beyond Christmas
High pressure is likely to stay close to the UK in the run up to the New Year, with largely settled conditions prevailing leading to frost and fog in places.
