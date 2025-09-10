Drinking Water in Scotland 2024

Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland

Water Quality Regulator says “Scotland’s tap water quality is impressive, but more needs to be done to reduce risk”.

The Drinking Water Quality Regulator (DWQR) for Scotland’s latest annual report shows that Scottish Water’s compliance with the stringent standards for drinking water remains very high, however there are too many avoidable incidents.

David Reynolds, the Drinking Water Quality Regulator said: “Our drinking water in Scotland is amongst the finest in the world, however we need to invest to ensure this remains true. Scottish Water is managing a number of risks, and I would like to see these greatly reduced by ensuring assets fail-safe when things go wrong.”

“Consumers expect their tap water to look and taste good. I am disappointed in the number of incidents where consumers received discoloured water and Scottish Water needs to do more to prevent these situations.”

The report, covering Drinking Water Quality in Scotland during 2024, states that a total of 156,814 regulatory tests were carried out on samples taken from consumers’ taps, and 99.92% of these met the required standards.

23 out of 62,352 tests on samples of water leaving water treatment works failed to meet standards, a slight decline in performance on 2023.

Scottish Water received 16,779 complaints from consumers about the quality of their drinking water in 2024, with the majority of these in connection with discoloured water

The number of water quality incidents requiring detailed investigation by the DWQR during 2024 was 34, compared with 29 in the previous year, a figure the regulator considers too high.

A full copy of Drinking Water Quality in Scotland 2024 is available at www.dwqr.org.uk

Notes to editors:

The DWQR is independent of Scottish Ministers and ensures that Scottish Water are complies with its drinking water quality duty. DWQR reviews water quality data from samples taken by Scottish Water and undertakes targeted audits examining all aspects of its operations. The Regulator also supervises enforcement of the Private Water Supply Regulations by local authorities (detailed in a separate report to be published later in September).

Where drinking water does not meet the required standard, the Regulator has powers to investigate and ensure problems are resolved. This can involve taking enforcement action or prosecution.

The DWQR also has a role in helping to define Scottish Water’s investment programme and is committed to ensuring that drinking water supplies in Scotland are of the highest possible standard.

The role of DWQR was created in 2002, at the same time as Scottish Water. A report is published annually detailing the work of DWQR and an assessment of drinking water quality during the previous year. This is the 23rd annual report.

The current DWQR is David Reynolds. David has worked in the water industry for nearly 30 years and took over the role of DWQR in September 2024.