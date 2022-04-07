Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency finds solution to complex fleet requirements

Find out how we helped the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency fulfil a requirement for Fleet Management Services and ensure that operational fleet stayed on the road.

The requirement

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is an executive agency sponsored by the Department for Transport. It is responsible for carrying out driving tests and approving driving instructors and MOT testers. It also makes sure vehicles are safe to drive, often carrying out roadside checks.

The DVSA needs a supplier that can maintain a diverse fleet of 1,200 vehicles and provide crucial frontline services.

The DVSA also needs access to competitive and flexible leasing arrangements for vehicles, while tackling the challenges of transitioning the fleet from petrol and diesel fuel to ultra-low emission (ULEV) and zero-emission (ZEV).

The solution

Using Lot 3 of our Vehicle Lease, Fleet Management & Flexible Rental Solutions agreement, the DVSA was able to use a single supplier to source competitive pricing for vehicles. They enjoyed financial savings and had one single point of contact for all vehicle and driver services.

The DVSA engaged Knowles Associates who provided rigorous levels of service to ensure that the DVSA fleet is safe and on the road at all times.

Knowles has also delivered significant savings on vehicle leases when compared with the previous sole supplier funding arrangement. These vehicles included a range of new ultra low emission vehicles (ULEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) cars, and a fleet of motorcycles.,

The result

DVSA’s fleet management service needs and the expected service levels were met and maintained. Managers were impressed with the consistent level of service received from Knowles Associates.

As well as the budgetary benefits the DVSA enjoyed, Knowles has responded effectively to their unique and changing needs.

A fleet manager at the DVSA said:

“I can’t speak highly enough about the service we have received from Knowles. Staff at all levels deliver a consistent and professional service, and every transaction feels like they are treating you as their only customer.

We recognised at an early stage that our complex fleet requirements were slightly outside of Knowles’ core experience but, through open conversations and the adoption of a partnership approach from day one, we developed a mutual understanding of each other’s needs and restrictions and created a solid working relationship that will deliver continued and sustained improvements through the lifetime of the contract.”

