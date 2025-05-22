Driver charged by NCA after biggest class A drugs find in Northern Ireland

National Crime Agency officers have charged a Bulgarian national with drugs offences as part of an investigation into the seizure of 185 kilos of cocaine, discovered hidden in the trailer of an HGV at Belfast Port.

The find, which was initially made by Border Force officers who then alerted the NCA to assist with the search, is believed to be the largest class A drugs seizure in Northern Ireland in recent years.

NCA investigators attended the port on 19 May after the HGV was stopped before it could board a ferry for Cairnryan, Scotland.

Four sophisticated concealments were found running the length of the trailer. Officers removed the floor and uncovered the packages of drugs, which would have a street value in Northern Ireland of around £18.5 million.

The lorry driver, Georgi Markov Panchukov, 55, from Nova Zagora, Bulgaria, was arrested and questioned by the NCA.

He was charged with drugs offences yesterday evening (20 May), and appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Belfast Crown Court on 18 June.

Investigations are continuing.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: "This is an extremely significant seizure of class A drugs that was destined for the streets of the UK.

"We believe that those behind the importation thought they could avoid UK border controls by travelling through the Common Travel Area.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement colleagues in Border Force and the Organised Crime Task Force to prevent dangerous drugs finding their way onto the streets of the UK.

"This seizure will have dealt a significant blow to the organised crime group behind it, preventing their further distribution which would have fuelled violence and exploitation.

"Our investigation is ongoing and our work with partners across the UK and internationally will continue to ensure criminal networks are identified and brought to justice."

John-Jo Oldham, Deputy Director, Border Force Northern Ireland said: “Border Force officers seized the largest amount of drugs in Northern Ireland since records began. Our officers are delivering on the government’s mission to secure our borders and keep our streets safe.

“We work in close partnership with the NCA to ensure those who threaten our border security face the full force of the law.”