Driver charged over alleged cross-Channel people smuggling

A Polish lorry driver has been charged with people smuggling offences, as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency into an organised crime group suspected of transporting migrants to the UK in HGVs and boats.

Robert Miroslaw Wojcik, 48, from Warsaw in Poland, was detained by NCA officers as he arrived at the port of Dover yesterday (Tuesday 10 October). The operation was supported by Border Force.



He is accused of involvement in an attempt to bring migrants to the UK in a truck in November 2022.



After being questioned by NCA officers Wojcik was charged with facilitating illegal immigration.



He is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates later today (11 October).



NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said:



“Tackling people smuggling is a key priority for the NCA. This investigation is one of around 90 that we have ongoing into the criminal networks involved.



"People smuggling gangs put people’s lives at risk in pursuit of profit, and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle them.”