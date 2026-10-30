Driver guilty of murder after striking local headteacher on a bicycle and dragging him beneath the car

A driver who continued driving with a headteacher trapped beneath his car for more than two kilometres has been found guilty of murder.

Simon Richardson, 35, drove through a junction and struck Michael Mullins, 56, who was cycling home on Warburton Lane in Altrincham.

Richardson drove on despite knowing Mr Mullins was trapped beneath his car. Mr Mullins was dragged for 2.2 kilometres before becoming dislodged on Wet Gate Lane in Lymm.

Rebecca Macaulay-Addison, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in the North West, said: “Michael Mullins should still be here with his family. Simon Richardson’s actions have robbed them of a future together.

“Richardson carried on driving after hitting Mr Mullins with his car and did so knowing Mr Mullins was trapped beneath his car. His decision to continue driving, knowing death or really serious injury was virtually foreseeable, led us to pursue a conviction of murder rather than causing death by dangerous driving.

“We were determined to secure justice for Mr Mullins’s family, and the jury’s verdict holds Richardson accountable for taking his life.

“No verdict can bring Mr Mullins back or ease the pain of his family, the Stretford Grammar School community and the pupils he taught. My thoughts remain with them all as they come to terms with his loss.”

Shortly after 6pm on 20 April 2026, Mr Mullins was cycling home from Stretford Grammar School in Trafford.

As he rode along Warburton Lane in Altrincham, Richardson drove straight through a junction and crashed into Mr Mullins, knocking him off his bicycle.

Richardson failed to stop and Mr Mullins was trapped beneath the Volvo.

Richardson drove for 2.2 kilometres, at times reaching twice the speed limit, before Mr Mullins became free on Wet Gate Lane in Lymm.

Cameras recorded Richardson’s journey towards Wet Gate Lane. During the journey, he stopped for two minutes, got out and tried to pull Mr Mullins from beneath the car.

When this failed, Richardson continued along Wet Gate Lane, knowing Mr Mullins was still alive beneath the car. He veered from side to side and mounted the grass verge, where Mr Mullins finally was freed. Richardson then drove away.

Mr Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died from multiple injuries sustained while being dragged beneath the car, rather than from the initial collision.

Richardson dropped off his passenger and arranged to swap his Volvo for a friend’s silver van. He then tried to concoct a false account with his passenger and the van’s owner.

The following day, his passenger told police what had happened.

On 21 April, officers attempted to stop Richardson as he drove the van in Failsworth. He tried to evade them, driving dangerously, but was stopped and arrested.

He made no comment during his police interview.

How we proved murder

The prosecution case was that Richardson knew he had struck Mr Mullins and continued driving despite knowing he was trapped beneath the car. It was his conduct after the collision that formed the basis of the murder charge.

To prove murder, the prosecution had to establish that Richardson killed Mr Mullins and, at the time of the killing, intended either to kill him or to cause him really serious harm.

The jury heard evidence from witnesses who saw the collision and Richardson driving away at speed, including from the passenger in the car at the time.

CCTV evidence was presented to demonstrate that it would have been obvious to Richardson that Mr Mullins was trapped beneath the car and that continuing to drive would cause really serious harm or death.

His attempts to dislodge Mr Mullins proved he knew the harm he was doing and yet drove on.

This is one of the first murder convictions arising following a road traffic collision.