Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Driver sentenced to eight months imprisonment for causing crash
Mr Mark Andrew Hubble has been found guilty of breaching Section 7a of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, following a prosecution brought by the Office of Rail and Road.
Mr Hubble was sending and receiving messages on his phone during the course of his journey, while driving a locomotive owned and operated by DB Cargo (UK) Limited on Monday, 23 March 2020.
After entering the siding at Bromsgrove station, he lost concentration due to reading a picture message on his mobile phone and then failed to control the speed of his locomotive, which struck the buffer stops, derailing and partially obstructing the adjacent main line. A passing CrossCountry passenger train then struck Mr Hubble’s locomotive - no-one was injured, but there was extensive damage to both the locomotive and the passenger train.
The prosecution asserted that the defendant's failure to control his train due to distraction caused by using his mobile phone while at the controls of his locomotive led to a serious incident. It added that under slightly different circumstances the incident may have had a “catastrophic outcome”.
In delivering the sentence, Judge Cartwright said: “Luckily there were only six people on board; the guard, driver and four passengers. But for the lockdown, the train might otherwise have been carrying a good number of others. Alan Jones, the driver, was immediately covered in glass, his driver's door torn open. If the locomotive had derailed a little further over, this would have been a head-on collision and he would have been killed.”
Ian Prosser, Chief Inspector of Railways, said:
“We are pleased with the outcome of this case. It sends a clear message to drivers about their responsibilities.
“This incident could have resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.”
Notes to Editors
- The Office of Rail and Road is the economic and safety regulator of Britain's railway - including light rail, trams and heritage. As the health and safety regulator for the rail industry, we deliver advice and enforcement to help ensure the safety of both passengers and workers.
- Mr Mark Andrew Hubble was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for breaching section 7(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. Mr Hubble must also undertake 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay £600 compensation to CrossCountry train driver Alan Jones, costs of £2,400, plus a victim surcharge of £150.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/driver-sentenced-eight-months-imprisonment-causing-crash
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Safety on the Strategic Road Network is improving, but National Highways must deliver better performance from its Smart Motorways technology16/12/2022 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road says National Highways is on course to achieve its overall safety target for the Strategic Road Network in England.
Rail industry finances showed signs of recovery in the latest financial year29/11/2022 12:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published its latest Rail Industry Finance (UK) statistical report.
London Waterloo is top of the stops again, but overall numbers are down on pre-pandemic levels24/11/2022 14:15:00
London Waterloo regained its status as the most used railway station although its total number of passenger entries and exits is less than half of the number from two years ago (April 2019 to March 2020).
Smarter Information, Smarter Journeys23/11/2022 10:33:00
All train operators in Great Britain must provide appropriate, accurate and timely information that allows you to plan and make your journey with a reasonable degree of assurance, including when there is disruption.
ORR stats reveal the oldest train fleets in Great Britain16/11/2022 10:15:00
Each year we publish statistics on the average age of rolling stock for each rail operator in Great Britain.
ORR’s new safety report to include review of smart motorways safety systems and assessment of National Highways’ overall safety performance03/11/2022 16:10:00
This blog explains our work on a new safety report due to be published in December 2022. We expect the first edition to cover both our progress with the Transport Select Committee’s (TSC) recommendations on smart motorways and National Highways’ safety performance on the Strategic Road Network (SRN).
ORR at Highways UK25/10/2022 15:15:15
We're delighted to be joining colleagues from across Britain's road industry at Highways UK 2022.
New Complaints Code of Practice for train and station operators seeking final consent12/10/2022 13:33:00
The Office of Rail and Road has today published the final version of a new Complaints Code of Practice (CoP) for train and station operators.