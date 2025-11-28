Drivers jailed for cross-Channel people smuggling attempts

Two drivers have been jailed for attempting to smuggle nearly 50 people out of the UK and into France in the back of lorries earlier this year.

Romanian nationals Marius Bajenaru, 44, and Sorin-Costinel Ivan, 46, were both arrested as part of a National Crime Agency operation at Dover Port on 18 September 2025.

The operation was supported by the Port of Dover Police, Kent Police, and Immigration Enforcement.

Bajenaru had 17 migrants concealed in the rear of his Romanian registered panel van, and almost £4,000 in cash in a black plastic bag in the cab.

Ivan had 32 people, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, in the trailer of his HGV. Three bundles of cash totalling £9,950 were found in the cab of his lorry.

In interviews with NCA investigators Bajenaru made a full confession, admitting he had collected the migrants from a layby on the A20 near Ashford, and stood to be paid around £200 for each person he smuggled.

Ivan also admitted having visited a layby on the A20 near Ashford, but initially denied any knowledge of the migrants in his trailer.

However, he later changed his plea and admitted a charge of facilitating illegal immigration.

At Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 25 November both men were sentenced.

Ivan was jailed for three-years-and-four-months, while Bajenaru got two-years-and-eight-months in prison.

It comes just a few weeks after the NCA warned that organised crime groups are actively recruiting professional drivers to smuggle people both ways across the Channel in their vehicles.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer John Turner said:

“People smuggling gangs will pitch this as a low-risk way of making extra money to drivers, but as this case shows it is anything but.

“Those caught face potentially life-changing prison sentences.

“The criminal networks involved in this type of offending show no regard for the safety of those they transport, treating people as commodities.

“Working with partners we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle their operations.”

In 2023 the NCA, alongside Border Force and the charity Crimestoppers, launched a campaign appealing to those working in the haulage industry to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

Those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online via their website. Further details can be found here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/get-involved/campaigns/keep-logistics-secure. In an emergency, always call 999.