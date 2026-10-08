Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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Drivers set to save as petrol prices launch on Google Maps
Drivers to save at the pump as near real-time petrol and diesel prices are included on Google Maps for the first time.
- Google Maps to reflect near real-time prices at the pump for first time in the UK
- Households with a car can save an average of £40 a year
- Fuel Finder now covers 99% of all fuel sold on UK roads – driving competition up and costs at the pump down
Drivers are set to save at the pump as near real-time petrol and diesel prices are included on Google Maps for the first time today (Thursday 8 October).
Checking local fuel prices is now as simple as opening Google Maps and searching for a forecourt nearby, with near real time prices for petrol and diesel displayed on the app – supporting millions of drivers to access the cheapest fuel in their local area.
At a time when the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has been pushing up fuel prices for drivers, comparing prices can save households who own a car around £40 a year.
This marks the latest step in the government’s work to tackle the affordability crisis, after the VAT cut to electricity bills and a £2 cap on bus fares, giving families some breathing space with the cost of living.
Minister for Energy Consumers Polly Billington said:
Tackling the affordability crisis is our first responsibility and for so many families and businesses, petrol and diesel are essential goods, not luxuries.
Accessing the cheapest fuel should be simple, which is why it is a gamechanger for near real-time fuel prices to be shown on Google Maps for the first time in the UK, helping drivers to find the best deal and save money at the pump.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey said:
Getting the best price at the pump is now easier. This doesn’t fix everything; bills have gone up because of events in the Middle East.
But we’re not powerless. And small changes like this, cutting tax on electricity bills and capping bus fares at £2 all help give families a bit of breathing space.
The Fuel Finder scheme was created to help drivers get more competitive fuel prices following a recommendation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
Since February, it has been compulsory for petrol stations across the UK to report the price of their fuel within 30 minutes of it changing or risk a fine – and the CMA can take action where there is evidence that petrol stations are not complying with the law.
The overwhelming majority of petrol stations are inputting data to Fuel Finder promptly, with around 99% of all fuel sold on UK roads now reflected.
The data is already used by thousands of drivers across apps such as Waze, Petrol Prices, the AA, Confused.com and RAC Fuel Watch, and its integration with Google Maps will help millions more motorists find the best price at the pump.
Sarah-Jayne Williams, Director of Global Product Partnerships for Geo at Google, said:
Navigating fuel rising costs shouldn’t add stress to everyday journeys.
Integrating Fuel Finder data into Google Maps and Waze gives drivers visibility on nearby pump prices, helping drivers make intentional choices to help their budgets go further this winter.
Go on and give it a try today!
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/drivers-set-to-save-as-petrol-prices-launch-on-google-maps
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