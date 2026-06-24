Driving bans for those who refuse to repay benefit debts as new DWP powers come into force

People who have stopped receiving benefits but still refuse to repay money owed to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) could be banned from driving under sweeping new powers that come into force yesterday.

Fraudsters and debtors who refuse to pay face tough new consequences including direct deductions from bank accounts, as new laws come into force.

Debtors begin receiving updated letters from yesterday, warning them to get in touch and pay up.

This is part of Government’s commitment to savings of £14.6 billion over the next five years from fraud, error and debt activity.

The DWP is writing to thousands of people with outstanding debts, warning them to get in touch and pay up, or face the consequences.

Under the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Act 2025, the biggest crackdown on welfare debt in a generation, the DWP can now go directly to a person’s bank to claw back cash owed, without needing a court order. And in the most serious cases, it can ask a court to strip persistent dodgers of their driving licence.

Work and Pensions Minister for Transformation Andrew Western said:

Hardworking taxpayers deserve a system that pursues those who deliberately dodge their debts, and that is exactly what these new powers deliver.

To anyone with an outstanding debt - our door is open and DWP will always work with you to find an affordable way to repay.

But for those who can pay and won’t - we’re going further than ever before to claw back cash and crack down on fraud.

Cabinet Office Minister Satvir Kaur said:

Fraud against the public sector and unrecovered debt deny our vital frontline services of the funding they deserve.

Under these new powers in the PAFER Act, this Government will deliver on its promise to protect hardworking taxpayers and clamp down on those who try to cheat the system.

Enforcement of the powers will be gradually rolled out from October 2026, giving debtors a final window from today, to pay back the cash or sort out an affordable repayment plan before that deadline.

Anyone no longer in receipt of benefit, who owes money to DWP and receives the new letter should act now. The application of these powers can be avoided entirely by getting in touch with DWP within the next four months. Where it would help, staff can also point individuals towards free debt advice and support services.

Previously, the DWP had few options to pursue people who were no longer claiming benefits or in PAYE employment, meaning some who could afford to repay were simply choosing not to. That loophole is now closed.

Courts can only impose a driving ban where the debt is at least £1,000, and no one can be disqualified if they have an essential need for their licence, for example work that relies on driving, such as a courier or caring responsibilities. Any ban is initially suspended as long as repayment terms are kept to.

Other powers under the PAFER Act, which will be operational in future, include the Eligibility Verification Measure, which will allow DWP to require limited data held by banks and financial institutions to help identify incorrect benefit payments, ensuring claimants are paid accurately and allowing errors to be found and resolved sooner.

This is part of Government’s commitment to savings of £14.6 billion over the next five years from fraud, error and debt activity, which includes investment to deploy up to 3,000 additional staff, and strengthening our data, analytics and investigative capability.

New Debt Recovery powers under the PAFER Act are part of wider DWP plans to crack down on fraudsters who exploit the benefits system and steal from those who most need our help.

Recent successful fraud operations include:

Operation Mellow – Raids across London and Berkshire targeting a £3 million fraud gang who allegedly hijacked hundreds of IDs to falsely claim Universal Credit (UC) and Personal Independent Payments (PIP).

Other successful high-profile cases include:

Catherine Wieland - was caught ziplining in Mexico and sentenced for £23k PIP fraud.

Bethany Elwood - sentenced for £78k Universal Credit fraud after lying that she was single for over four years, despite living with her boyfriend.

Kelly-Ann Clews - took Pontins trips as she pocketed £75k in overpayments from multiple agencies, including DWP.

Mark Arberry - sentenced for wrongly claiming £40k in benefits when he inherited £35,000.

Helen Green - was sentenced to 7 months prison for £25,000 PIPbenefit fraud.

Further background: