Driving change together: Celebrating two years of the Women in Tech pledge
Yesterday (23 June 2025) marked two years since Ofcom and some of the UK’s largest telecoms and technology organisations signed a pledge to attract, retain and promote women in tech-based roles.
We collectively committed to increasing female representation in tech, by creating inclusive cultures within our organisations to help retain our talent, and sharing good practice, driving improved collaboration.
On this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to tackling gender imbalance in a historically male-dominated sector and continue to work with industry to drive meaningful, lasting change.
Our collective progress over the past year has included:
- Inclusive training: covering menopause awareness, preventing harassment, leadership, and imposter syndrome.
- Professional development: public speaking, career-switch funding, and leadership programmes.
- Support networks: internal groups for women, carers, veterans, and more.
- Knowledge sharing: publishing diversity, equality and inclusion strategies and gender gap reports.
We’re also working to make recruitment more inclusive and raising awareness of the telecoms sector to attract future talent.
This includes yesterday’s webinar, in partnership with pledge signatories, targeted at careers advisors providing an insight into the telecoms sector, the various technical career pathways and the opportunities available.
Together, we’ll continue to invest effort in building a more inclusive, innovative telecoms industry.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/diversity-and-equality/driving-change-together-celebrating-two-years-of-the-women-in-tech-pledge
