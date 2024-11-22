Driving Digital Transformation: techUK's Recommendations for Health & Social Care

Read techUK's recommendations for health and social care in techUK's Driving Digital Transformation report!

At a time where the UK’s health and social care systems face "a rising tide of pressures”, there is an urgent need to embrace innovation and digital transformation to support the modernisation of services, wider system reform, and achieve much-needed improvements in the health and care sector.

With the intention to increase the use of technology and create a "digital NHS” at the heart of the Government’s agenda for health and care, the current moment presents a vital opportunity to harness digital, data and technology to underpin reform and benefit both UK citizens and the wider health and care workforce.

In collaboration with techUK members, on behalf of the health and care technology industry techUK have published a series of recommendations which, if acted on, have the power to lead to improved services and outcomes through greater adoption of digital, data and technology.

Download the recommendations and read the report here.

The recommendations call for collective action during the current parliamentary term from key stakeholders across the health and social care system, including the UK Government and local authorities, NHS, and social care organisations. techUK is calling for action across the following key areas:

Support strategic change through industry engagement and cross-system collaboration

Protect and invest in the digital transformation of health and social care

Improve commercial and procurement practices

Organise the data landscape

Prepare for artificial intelligence

Define the next phase of the NHS App

Accelerate digital transformation in social care

Foster integration across health, social care and other public services

Address the gap in digital skills and leadership

techUK looks forward to building on these recommendations and continuing to work with members and partners across the health and care ecosystem to navigate key challenges and opportunities across the UK's health and social care services.