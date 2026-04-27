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Driving efficiency and impact: how master vendor MSPs deliver skills and social value
Providing access to talent and skills through the most cost-effective solution
Finding the right skills quickly and cost-effectively is a challenge for many organisations. Rising unemployment and persistent skills shortages mean traditional recruitment models often fall short. That’s where a master vendor managed service provider (MSP) can make a real difference.
Reed Specialist Recruitment Limited, a supplier on ESPO’s MSTAR4 (Managed Services for Temporary Agency Resources) framework (653F), discusses how a master vendor MSP model simplifies recruitment, reduces costs, and gives you faster access to high-quality talent, all while maintaining compliance and visibility.
What is a master vendor model?
A master vendor model means one primary supplier manages your temporary and contract workforce needs. This approach brings:
- One point of contact: making communication and administration simple.
- Consistent quality and cost control: with standardised rates and processes.
- Dedicated support: through onsite teams or assigned account managers who understand your organisation.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/master-vendor-model.html
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Procurement services for the public sector
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