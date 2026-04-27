Driving efficiency and impact: how master vendor MSPs deliver skills and social value

Providing access to talent and skills through the most cost-effective solution

Finding the right skills quickly and cost-effectively is a challenge for many organisations. Rising unemployment and persistent skills shortages mean traditional recruitment models often fall short. That’s where a master vendor managed service provider (MSP) can make a real difference.

Reed Specialist Recruitment Limited, a supplier on ESPO’s MSTAR4 (Managed Services for Temporary Agency Resources) framework (653F), discusses how a master vendor MSP model simplifies recruitment, reduces costs, and gives you faster access to high-quality talent, all while maintaining compliance and visibility.

What is a master vendor model?

A master vendor model means one primary supplier manages your temporary and contract workforce needs. This approach brings:

One point of contact: making communication and administration simple.

making communication and administration simple. Consistent quality and cost control: with standardised rates and processes.

with standardised rates and processes. Dedicated support: through onsite teams or assigned account managers who understand your organisation.

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