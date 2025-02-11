Driving eligibility extension for certain Ukrainian licence holders and exemptions from VED/registration for certain Ukrainian plated and registered vehicles

Extension will allow certain Ukrainian licence holders to drive in GB for a period of up to 4 years and 6 months after becoming resident.

The UK is continuing to support Ukrainians following the illegal invasion by Putin.

The government is extending by 18 months the period for which certain Ukrainian driving licence holders can drive Mopeds, motor bicycles and cars (category B) in Great Britain (GB), beyond the current 36-months. This will allow certain Ukrainian licence holders to drive in GB for a period of up to 54 months (4 years and 6 months) after becoming resident.

This will continue to support Ukrainian licence holders’ ability to get around and adapt to living in GB.

Separate to the driving licensing extension SI, the government will extend the existing exemption for certain Ukrainians on specific visa schemes from registering and paying vehicle excise duty (VED), on their Ukrainian-plated and registered vehicles to align with the length of their UK visas. The extension is effective from 4 March 2025, to ensure Ukrainians can continue to use their vehicles without needing to register or pay VED. Further information will be posted on GOV.UK.

Finally, driver licensing is devolved in Northern Ireland so the relevant regulations would need to be followed by those Ukrainian Refugees resident there.