Driving examiner strike: 8 February to 11 February 2024

Some driving tests might be affected by strike action from Thursday 8 February to Sunday 11 February 2024.

Some driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to take strike action from Thursday 8 February to Sunday 11 February 2024.

The strike action by the PCS union is about action the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is taking to reduce driving test waiting times for you.

What types of tests might be affected

The strike action might affect:

car driving tests

motorcycle tests

lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests (these are known as vocational tests)

tractor or specialist vehicle driving tests

approved driving instructor (ADI) part 2 (driving ability) or part 3 (instructional ability) tests

ADI standards checks

moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks - but not the training courses themselves

The strike action will not affect theory tests.

Driving tests with private test providers

Your test will not be affected by the strike action if you’re taking it with a private test provider. This includes some:

If you want to change your driving test date now

Not all examiners are PCS union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

However, you can change your test to another date if you want to.

You must give at least 3 clear working days’ notice to change your test date, or you’ll have to pay again.

What to do if you do not change your test

You should go to your driving test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

DVSA will call you to tell you what to do if you’re taking an instructor test including:

You will lose your fee for the test if you do not go for your appointment, and you’ll have to rebook your test yourself.

If your driving test cannot go ahead

DVSA will automatically rebook your driving test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

You’ll be sent the new details within 5 to 10 working days. You do not need to contact DVSA.

You’ll also be able to claim out-of-pocket expenses.

If your trainer booked your motorcycle or vocational driving test, DVSA will refund your trainer instead. Your trainer will need to book a new appointment for you.

How to claim out-of-pocket expenses

You can claim out-of-pocket expenses if your test is cancelled. You must have turned up for your test to be able to do this.

The application form and guidance tell you what you can claim for.

Claim out-of-pocket expenses for a cancelled driving test.

DVSA is sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.