Driving examiners and vehicle testers taking part in Civil Service strike action: 1 February 2023

Some driving tests and vehicle tests might be affected by strike action across the Civil Service on 1 February 2023.

Some Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to take strike action on 1 February 2023.

The strike action is part of national industrial action by the PCS union over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

What services might be affected

The strike action might affect:

driving tests and motorcycle tests

approved driving instructor (ADI) and motorcycle instructor tests and checks

MOT tester demonstration tests (these are special tests for people qualifying as an MOT tester)

DVSA’s customer service centre

The strike action will not affect:

theory tests

MOTs for cars, vans and motorcycles

Driving tests with private test providers

Your test will not be affected by the strike action if you’re taking it with a private test provider. This includes some:

Driving tests, motorcycle tests and instructor tests and checks

If you want to change your driving test date now

Not all examiners are PCS members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

However, you can change your test to another date if you want to.

You must give at least 3 clear working days’ notice to change your test date, or you’ll have to pay again.

What to do if you do not change your driving test

You should go to your driving test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

DVSA will call you to tell you what to do if you’re taking an instructor test including:

ADI part 2 (driving ability) tests

ADI part 3 (instructional ability) tests

ADI standards checks

You will lose your fee for the test if you do not go for your appointment, and you’ll have to rebook your test yourself.

If your driving test cannot go ahead

DVSA will automatically rebook your driving test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

You’ll be sent the new details within 5 to 10 working days. You do not need to contact DVSA.

You’ll also be able to claim out-of-pocket expenses.

If your trainer booked your motorcycle or vocational driving test, DVSA will refund your trainer instead. Your trainer will need to book a new appointment for you.

How to claim out-of-pocket expenses for a cancelled driving test

You can claim out-of-pocket expenses if your test is cancelled. You must have turned up for your test to be able to do this.

The application form and guidance tell you what you can claim for.

Claim out-of-pocket expenses for a cancelled driving test.

MOTs for cars, vans and motorcycles

MOTs for cars, vans and motorcycles are not affected by the strike action. They will be taking place as planned.

Services for MOT testers

If you’re an MOT tester with an MOT demonstration test booked on the dates of the strike action, you should still go for your appointment, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

Not all vehicle examiners are PCS union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

DVSA will automatically rearrange your demonstration test if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

MOTs for HGVs, buses and trailers

You should go to your vehicle test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action.

DVSA does not expect the strike action to affect MOTs for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), buses and trailers, but will not know for certain until the strike action takes place.

Not all DVSA staff are PCS union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

If your MOT cannot go ahead

You will need to book another appointment with an MOT centre if your test cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

Find an MOT centre for HGVs, buses and trailers.

Tell DVSA if you cannot book a new test if both of these apply to you:

you have contacted your local test centres and have been unable to book a test

your MOT expires this month or has already expired

Report that you cannot book an HGV, bus or trailer MOT.

If you manage an ATF

Contact your network business manager if a vehicle standards assessor has not attended your site within 15 minutes of the scheduled start time.

Vehicle approval tests

You should go to your vehicle approval test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

Not all specialist vehicle standards assessors are PCS union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

If your vehicle approval test cannot go ahead DVSA will automatically rebook your vehicle approval test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action

You’ll be sent the new details. You do not need to contact DVSA.

DVSA customer service centre

DVSA’s customer service centre might also be affected by the strike action.

The customer service centre will close at 4pm on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

Find out how to contact DVSA.