Driving Force: Learning that goes further

What if the path to digital confidence and climate literacy began not in a textbook—but on the starting grid of an electric race

Driving Force is Formula E’s global education programme, created in partnership with PIF E360, that uses the world of all-electric motorsport to ignite curiosity, expand opportunity, and close the gap between ambition and access.

At its core is a challenge we recognise: too many young people are being asked to prepare for the future without the tools to understand it. Driving Force responds with free, high-quality resources designed for learners aged 8 to 18 – delivered through interactive online modules, zero-prep classroom content, and hands-on workshops that meet young people where they are.

From sustainable mobility to clean energy and emerging technologies, the programme connects real-world innovation with practical, inclusive learning. It is not about watching from the sidelines. It is about participation.

At the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), we champion programmes that remove barriers and build futures. Driving Force does both – with clarity, purpose, and reach.

Learn more about the programme: drivingforce.fiaformulae.com.