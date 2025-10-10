Driving improvement at NHS Grampian

Extra funding of £5.9m to support recovery.

Additional funding to ease unscheduled care pressures at NHS Grampian has been announced as a new report sets out recommendations to help the board back towards a sustainable financial position.

A diagnostic report by KPMG was commissioned by the Scottish Government after the board’s escalation to Stage 4 of NHS Scotland’s National Performance Framework for finance, leadership and governance. That has identified a number of opportunities for improvement in key areas of leadership stability, governance structure and financial sustainability.

Health Secretary Neil Gray announced an extra £5.9 million Scottish Government for the current year, to drive immediate improvements in A&E performance and unscheduled care. This will support on-going work to shift the balance of care and reduce hospital occupancy including Hospital at Home, frailty services, and reducing delayed discharge.

Mr Gray yesterday said:

“This additional funding will support improvements across unscheduled care in NHS Grampian - targeting measures to shift the balance of care towards the community by investing in Hospital at Home, frailty services and the Discharge to Assess programme. By improving the flow of patients through hospital, we can deliver real improvements for the people of Grampian. “The KPMG report is welcome and is an important part of the process in driving improvements. It is critical that NHS Grampian prioritises action that improves capacity, makes the most impact and drives real, sustainable change. I am grateful to all staff in the board for their continued efforts, and I look forward to working with the new Chief Executive on their improvement plans.”

Background

NHS Grampian were escalated to Stage 4 of NHS Scotland’s National Performance Framework for finance, leadership and governance in May 2025.

The Scottish Government established an Assurance Board, which has now met six times, to provide oversight, scrutiny, and support to NHS Grampian as it develops and implements its Improvement Plan.

NHS Grampian: independent review