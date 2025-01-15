techUK
Driving innovation through a new approach to emerging tech policy: Insights from techUK
From quantum to robotics, the UK is home to emerging technologies that have the power to revolutionise entire industries and sectors. But this can only happen if we can commercialise these innovative technologies.
In a series of articles with Computer Weekly, techUK's Tech and Innovation team explored the innovation challenge facing the UK. In the below insights, they discuss topics from why UK Government should keep funding DSIT's five key technologies in the Industrial Strategy, to driving the development of transformative technologies through digital skills
Why the government should still bet on DSIT’s five key technologies by Laura Foster, Associate Director, Tech and Innovation, techUK
From pixels to planets - the UK gaming and space sectors show how to lead on future technologies by Rory Daniels, Senior Programme Manager Emerging Technologies, techUK
Driving innovation in emerging tech through international collaboration by Daniel Clarke, Programme Manager International Trade, techUK
Driving the development of transformative technologies through digital skills by Nimmi Patel, Head of Skills, Talent and Diversity, techUK
Scaling success: Embedding diversity in policy decisions to drive sustainable growth by Mia Haffety, Programme Manager Digital Economy, techUK
techUK's Innovation Hub addresses these areas and more through events, roundtables, insights, whitepapers that will bring together the UK tech sector behind the common ambition to unleash UK tech and innovation. Visit our Innovation Hub for more insights, events, or sign up to our newsletter, below.
techUK – Unleashing UK Tech and Innovation
The UK is home to emerging technologies that have the power to revolutionise entire industries. From quantum to semiconductors; from gaming to the New Space Economy, they all have the unique opportunity to help prepare for what comes next.
techUK members lead the development of these technologies. Together we are working with Government and other stakeholders to address tech innovation priorities and build an innovation ecosystem that will benefit people, society, economy and the planet - and unleash the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.
For more information, or to get in touch, please visit our Innovation Hub and click ‘contact us’.
