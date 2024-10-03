The Interoperability in policing working group (IPWG) at techUK has released a document to assist procurement departments in achieving successful interoperability outcomes.

Driving Interoperability in Police Procurement aims to support forces in developing an effective interoperability-first procurement strategy. This document summarises recommendations by the techUK Interoperability in Policing Working Group (IPWG) to support procurement practices that adopt an interoperability first approach.

A lack of technical expertise in purchasing decisions can lead to purchasing incompatible or inefficient solutions, disrupting workflows and reducing efficiency. This often results in wasted resources, increased costs, and complex integration with existing systems. Hidden expenses, such as upgrades and implementation, can further strain finances. Therefore, informed decision-makers are essential to avoid costly mistakes and ensure smooth integration of technology within the force.

The IPWG has identified three main areas that summarize the key components of an interoperability-first buyer: Requirements & Procurement specifications, Knowledge, Relationship & Expectations.

To ensure effective technology adoption in policing, informed buyers must understand both technology benefits and long-term goals. The IPWG recommends that forces:

Develop an interoperability strategy aligned with national goals to reduce dependencies and improve flexibility. Build internal skills to navigate complex procurement and maximize value. Prioritize solutions with open APIs to enable easier system integration and data sharing. Engage with industry for insights and collaboration on best practices. Regularly evaluate technology performance to refine strategies and optimize investments.

You can download the document here.