Driving progress on global climate financing

Communities which are most at risk from the impacts of climate change will benefit from Scottish Government funding which will support them to prepare for climate changes ahead.

The Scottish Government will provide £40,000 to Regions4 to deliver a project focused on the emerging area of ‘just resilience’.

The term broadly refers to actions which prepare countries and regions for the known impacts of climate change – whilst recognising that those least responsible for climate change are often most impacted by it.

The project will help create a standardised definition of the term and identify examples of best practice – to help countries in global south access funding to prepare for the impacts of climate change, such as flooding, fire and disease. It will also assess bids from communities within Regions4 partner regions and match relevant projects with suitable funding.

The Scottish Government will also provide £200,000 to help develop cholera vaccine testing in Malawi and Zambia. These countries have been experiencing a surge of cases brought about by the impacts of climate change. This funding builds on the Scottish Government’s existing partnerships with both countries, and will strengthen local capacity for vaccine testing, distribution and delivery.

Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin said: "Climate justice is at the heart of COP29 - and the Scottish Government is working to ensure that it supports and champions the voice of communities from the global south.

“Just Resilience has the potential to make a significant impact upon the lives of those most affected by climate change and this project represents a rare opportunity for the Scottish Government to lead on an emerging field of climate action in a way that is in line with our climate justice principles.

“By supporting the development of a globally recognised definition of just resilience, as well as identifying examples of best practice – countries and regions will be able to better identify opportunities for funding and support.

“Ensuring that everyone has access to safe and effective vaccines is also critical – as cases of diseases such as cholera become more prevalent as a direct consequence of climate change.

“These two projects are the latest examples of our work as a good global citizen and further developing the resilience of countries in the global south against the impacts of climate change.”

Speaking about the Just Resilience fund, Regions4 Secretary General, Natalia Uribe said: “Scotland’s contribution to the Just Resilience Project shows an invaluable commitment to advancing climate and biodiversity action that is both fair and inclusive. This support allows Regions4 to bring the concept of Just Resilience to life by capturing and sharing transformative actions from subnational governments in the Global South.

“By establishing frameworks, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration, we are building the capacity of local governments to implement resilient solutions that prioritize the needs of communities most vulnerable to climate impacts. Together, we are working to empower these communities, ensuring that they are equipped to face climate challenges and have a central role in protecting our shared future."

