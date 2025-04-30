Driving reform to prevent deaths in custody

Ministerial Accountability Board to be established.

A new Ministerial Accountability Board will be established to drive reforms at pace to prevent avoidable deaths in custody.

Led by Justice Secretary Angela Constance, the Board will oversee the implementation of actions to address the 25 recommendations identified in Sheriff Collins’ Fatal Accident Inquiry (January 2025) concerning the tragic deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay (also known as William Brown).

The Board will track progress, while also identifying delivery risks, and providing support to mitigate challenges to ensure reform is delivered as quickly as possible. Additionally, the Board will hold justice partners to account and facilitate regular updates for stakeholders and families.

The Board is an interim measure until the National Oversight Mechanism, an independent national oversight body for all deaths in custody, separate from the Government, is established over the coming year. It will take on responsibility for overseeing implementation of the FAI actions along with its other responsibilities.

Ms Constance said:

“We have accepted there needs to be change and action has already started to prevent avoidable deaths in custody. It is vitally important that this action is being driven to delivering lasting change and to ensure full accountability every step of the way. That is why I will lead a Ministerial Board to ensure that Sheriff Collins’ FAI determination recommendations regarding the tragic deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay are being delivered at pace.

“The Board will drive reform until the National Oversight Mechanism is established. It will provide accountability, transparency and drive systemic improvement, informed by evidence and analysis. Loss of liberty should not mean the loss of humanity, and every individual deprived of their liberty must be treated with dignity and respect.”

Background

Membership of the Ministerial Accountability Board is currently being finalised, and the Board will include a direct and ongoing link to families through its representation. Its inaugural meeting is expected next month.

Justice Secretary statement to Scottish Parliament setting out actions being taken to address Sheriff Collins’ recommendations.

Work is already underway with measures being implemented, which include:

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has initiated a dedicated operational taskforce, chaired by the SPS Chief Executive, and involving NHS partners, to ensure all of the recommendations are actioned.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland will provide the Justice Secretary with an initial progress report following inspection of action already taken to implement Sheriff Collins’ FAI recommendations by the summer.

The Scottish Prison Service is overhauling its Suicide Prevention Strategy ‘Talk to Me’ across the prison estate. The strategy will be published at the end of this year, with a full training package to be rolled out in 2026.

In consultation with the Lord Advocate, an independent review of the FAI system has been commissioned to focus on improving the efficiency, effectiveness, and trauma-informed nature of investigations into deaths in prison custody. The appointment of a Chair is expected to be announced shortly.